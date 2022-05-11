Trivia buffs can often recall the firsts in various fields. A quiz to test how well one knows about being second...
Daily Quiz | On being second
Trivia buffs can often recall the firsts in various fields. A quiz to test how well one knows about being second...
1.
The men’s decathlon is a combined event in athletics consisting of ten track and field events. If the 100m is the first of them, what comes next?
Answer :
Long Jump
2.
If Madhya Pradesh is the second-largest Indian State, then which is the second-largest Union Territory?
Answer :
Jammu and Kashmir
3.
On May 5, 1961, Alan Shepard became the second human to achieve what distinction?
Answer :
Go to space. Yuri Gagarin was the first
4.
If the second line of this classic read: ‘However little known the feelings or views of such a man may be on his first entering a neighbourhood, this truth is so well fixed in the minds of the surrounding families that he is considered as the rightful property of some one or other of their daughters.’ Identify the classic and the first line.
Answer :
Pride and Prejudice. The first line, “It is a truth universally acknowledged, that a single man in possession of a good fortune, must be in want of a wife.”
5.
In the British monarchy, who is presently the second in line to the throne?
Answer :
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge
6.
Which of the Star Wars movies was titled ‘Star Wars, Episode II’?
Answer :
Attack of the Clones
7.
If the skin is the heaviest organ in the human body, what comes second?