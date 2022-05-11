Text and Context

Daily Quiz | On being second

Daily Quiz | On being second

Trivia buffs can often recall the firsts in various fields. A quiz to test how well one knows about being second...

Daily Quiz | On being second

1/7

1. The men’s decathlon is a combined event in athletics consisting of ten track and field events. If the 100m is the first of them, what comes next?

Answer :

Long Jump

Daily Quiz | On being second

0/7

RETAKE THE QUIZ


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Text and Context
The Hindu Quizzes
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 11, 2022 3:18:09 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/specials/text-and-context/daily-quiz-on-being-second/article65403867.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY