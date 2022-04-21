On April 20, 1889, one of the most influential and tyrannical leaders of the 20th century was born. A quiz on the life of Adolf Hitler, who was the root cause of World War II.
Daily Quiz | On Adolf Hitler
1.
We all associate Adolf Hitler with Germany. But in which European country was he born?
Answer :
Austria.
2.
Though he perceived himself to be a competent artist, Hitler was twice denied admission to which reputed art school and initially made a living by selling his work, postcards, etc.?
Answer :
Vienna Academy of Fine Arts.
3.
Hitler was reportedly injured while serving in World War I and was also decorated during the four-year-old war. In which battle was he ‘injured’ and what medal did he get?
Answer :
Battle of the Somme (1916) and the Iron Cross.
4.
What is the relevance of ‘Ostara, Briefbücherei der Blonden und Mannesrechtler’ (Ostara, Newsletter of the Blonde and Masculists) magazine founded by occultist Lanz von Liebenfels to Hitler’s outlook?
Answer :
The journal is said to have served as a catalyst for his antisemitism.
5.
What is the failed coup d’état by Adolf Hitler and some of his Nazi party members, on 8–9 November 1923 that led to his arrest, commonly called?
Answer :
Beer Hall Putsch or Munich Putsch.
6.
While serving a prison sentence for high treason, Hitler penned his ‘infamously famous’ autobiographical literary work. Name it and what does it mean in English?
Answer :
‘Mein Kampf’ or ‘My Struggle’.
7.
A vocal critic of Hitler, this person won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1935. This prompted the Nazi leader to bar all Germans from accepting a Nobel Prize. Name the laureate.
Answer :
Carl von Ossietzky
8.
Name the longtime companion and briefly the wife of Adolf Hitler who committed suicide along with the Führer on April 30, 1945.