Daily Quiz | On Adolf Hitler

On April 20, 1889, one of the most influential and tyrannical leaders of the 20th century was born. A quiz on the life of Adolf Hitler, who was the root cause of World War II.

1. We all associate Adolf Hitler with Germany. But in which European country was he born?

Austria.

