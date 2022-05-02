Text and Context

Daily Quiz | International Dance Day

Daily Quiz | International Dance Day

A quiz on Indian dance forms on the occasion of the 40th International Dance Day is celebrated on April 29

Daily Quiz | International Dance Day

1/9

1. Who codified the Natya Shastra and according to it what are the three essential elements of the art form?

Answer :

Nritta, Natya and Nritya. Bharata Muni codified the Natya Shastra

Daily Quiz | International Dance Day

0/9

RETAKE THE QUIZ


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
The Hindu Quizzes
Text and Context
arts, culture and entertainment
Folk Art
arts (general)
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 2, 2022 12:34:35 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/specials/text-and-context/daily-quiz-international-dance-day/article65363006.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY