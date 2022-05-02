Daily Quiz | International Dance Day

V V Ramanan May 02, 2022 12:32 IST

A quiz on Indian dance forms on the occasion of the 40th International Dance Day is celebrated on April 29

Daily Quiz | International Dance Day A quiz on Indian dance forms on the occasion of the 40th International Dance Day is celebrated on April 29 Start The Quiz Daily Quiz | International Dance Day 1/9 1. Who codified the Natya Shastra and according to it what are the three essential elements of the art form? SHOW ANSWER Answer : Nritta, Natya and Nritya. Bharata Muni codified the Natya Shastra I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 2. What was the traditional form and name of Bharatanatyam, originally performed in temples, called and who was instrumental in bringing the dance form to the public at large? SHOW ANSWER Answer : ‘Sadir’ and Rukmini Devi Arundale I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 3. Which dance form uses Jayadeva’s ‘Gita Govinda’ extensively? SHOW ANSWER Answer : Odissi I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 4. Which dance form’s name literally translates to ‘dance of the enchantress’? SHOW ANSWER Answer : Mohiniattam I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 5. Sattriya, one of the classical dance forms recognised by the Sangeet Natak Akademi, originates from which State? SHOW ANSWER Answer : Assam I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 6. In Kathakali, the make-up known as Pacha (Green) is allotted to which type of characters? SHOW ANSWER Answer : Dhirodatta, the noble-hearted, upright hero I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 7. Which dance form has three distinct 'gharanas' — Jaipur, Banaras, and Lucknow — to indicate where the tradition evolved? SHOW ANSWER Answer : Kathak I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 8. Giddha, Sammi, and Kikli are folk dances from which State of India? SHOW ANSWER Answer : Punjab I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 9. A 2-metre statue of Shiva as Nataraja gifted by the Indian government in 2004 finds a pride of place in one of the premier research institutes in Europe. Where? SHOW ANSWER Answer : CERN I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION Daily Quiz | International Dance Day YOU SCORED YOU SCORED 0/9 RETAKE THE QUIZ



