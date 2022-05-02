Daily Quiz | International Dance Day
V V Ramanan May 02, 2022 12:32 IST
Updated:
May 02, 2022 12:32 IST
A quiz on Indian dance forms on the occasion of the 40th International Dance Day is celebrated on April 29
A quiz on Indian dance forms on the occasion of the 40th International Dance Day is celebrated on April 29
1.
Who codified the Natya Shastra and according to it what are the three essential elements of the art form?
Answer :
Nritta, Natya and Nritya. Bharata Muni codified the Natya Shastra
2.
What was the traditional form and name of Bharatanatyam, originally performed in temples, called and who was instrumental in bringing the dance form to the public at large?
Answer :
‘Sadir’ and Rukmini Devi Arundale
3.
Which dance form uses Jayadeva’s ‘Gita Govinda’ extensively?
4.
Which dance form’s name literally translates to ‘dance of the enchantress’?
5.
Sattriya, one of the classical dance forms recognised by the Sangeet Natak Akademi, originates from which State?
6.
In Kathakali, the make-up known as Pacha (Green) is allotted to which type of characters?
Answer :
Dhirodatta, the noble-hearted, upright hero
7.
Which dance form has three distinct 'gharanas' — Jaipur, Banaras, and Lucknow — to indicate where the tradition evolved?
8.
Giddha, Sammi, and Kikli are folk dances from which State of India?
9.
A 2-metre statue of Shiva as Nataraja gifted by the Indian government in 2004 finds a pride of place in one of the premier research institutes in Europe. Where?
Daily Quiz | International Dance Day
