Daily Quiz | On BBC
A lizard species endemic to India, named Sitana marudhamneydhal, is distinguished by its colourful fat throat and is found in Kerala. A new species showing affinity to this was discovered in coastal Kerala by Sadasivan et al. in 2018 and was synonymically named after one of the world’s most well-known broadcasters (associated with the BBC) and a natural historian among other things. Name the person and the species.
Answer : Sir David Attenborough; Sitana attenboroughii
Name the original (first) presenter of the award winning interviews show ‘BBC HARDtalk’.
Modelled on a long-running quiz show in the BBC, the Indian version of this was hosted by Siddhartha Basu and ran for five years from 1998 to 2002. The winner of the first edition in 1998 was a schoolteacher from Welham Girls’ School in Dehradun. Name the show and the first winner.
Answer : Mastermind India; Dayita Datta
One of BBC’s most well-known political satire sitcoms was adapted into other languages worldwide. The book version of this show was translated into Chinese from English by Cheng Hong, whose husband went on to become the Prime Minister of China. Name the show and the Chinese Prime Minister.
Known for their absurdist but intellectual comedy, this six-member troupe went on to revolutionise television comedy. They made their debut in a BBC show in the late 1960s. Name the troupe and their debut show.
Answer : Monty Python; ‘Monty Python’s flying circus’
