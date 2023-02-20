HamberMenu
Daily Quiz | On BBC
Premium

As the British public broadcaster BBC is in the news nowadays, here is a quiz on all things associated with it

February 20, 2023 10:29 am | Updated 10:29 am IST

Srinivasan Ramani
Srinivasan Ramani
A BBC logo at Broadcasting House in London.
1 / 5 | A lizard species endemic to India, named Sitana marudhamneydhal, is distinguished by its colourful fat throat and is found in Kerala. A new species showing affinity to this was discovered in coastal Kerala by Sadasivan et al. in 2018 and was synonymically named after one of the world’s most well-known broadcasters (associated with the BBC) and a natural historian among other things. Name the person and the species.

Answer : Sir David Attenborough; Sitana attenboroughii
