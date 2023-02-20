Daily Quiz | On BBC

Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit YOUR SCORE 0 /5 RETAKE THE QUIZ

1 / 5 | A lizard species endemic to India, named Sitana marudhamneydhal, is distinguished by its colourful fat throat and is found in Kerala. A new species showing affinity to this was discovered in coastal Kerala by Sadasivan et al. in 2018 and was synonymically named after one of the world’s most well-known broadcasters (associated with the BBC) and a natural historian among other things. Name the person and the species. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Sir David Attenborough; Sitana attenboroughii SHOW ANSWER

2 / 5 | Name the original (first) presenter of the award winning interviews show ‘BBC HARDtalk’. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Tim Sebastian SHOW ANSWER

3 / 5 | Modelled on a long-running quiz show in the BBC, the Indian version of this was hosted by Siddhartha Basu and ran for five years from 1998 to 2002. The winner of the first edition in 1998 was a schoolteacher from Welham Girls’ School in Dehradun. Name the show and the first winner. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Mastermind India; Dayita Datta SHOW ANSWER

4 / 5 | One of BBC’s most well-known political satire sitcoms was adapted into other languages worldwide. The book version of this show was translated into Chinese from English by Cheng Hong, whose husband went on to become the Prime Minister of China. Name the show and the Chinese Prime Minister. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : ‘Yes Minister’; Le Keqiang SHOW ANSWER