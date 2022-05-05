Text and Context

Daily Quiz | Coal Miners’ Day

Daily Quiz | Coal Miners’ Day

May 4 is observed as Coal Miners’ Day in India. Here’s a quiz on non-renewable resources and energy systems in India and the world

Daily Quiz | Coal Miners’ Day

1/7

1. This term first came into use in 1759 and was used to denote entities that were ‘obtained by digging’ and ‘found buried in the earth’, according to the Oxford English Dictionary. The term can also refer to long-dead organisms that can be burned for energy. What is the term? 

Answer :

Fossil fuels

Daily Quiz | Coal Miners’ Day

0/7

RETAKE THE QUIZ


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
renewable energy
energy resources
energy and resource
coal
Text and Context
The Hindu Quizzes
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 5, 2022 1:37:33 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/specials/text-and-context/daily-quiz-coal-miners-day/article65378671.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY