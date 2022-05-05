Daily Quiz | Coal Miners’ Day

Ranjani Srinivasan May 05, 2022 13:35 IST

May 4 is observed as Coal Miners’ Day in India. Here’s a quiz on non-renewable resources and energy systems in India and the world

Daily Quiz | Coal Miners’ Day May 4 is observed as Coal Miners’ Day in India. Here’s a quiz on non-renewable resources and energy systems in India and the world Start The Quiz Daily Quiz | Coal Miners’ Day 1/7 1. This term first came into use in 1759 and was used to denote entities that were ‘obtained by digging’ and ‘found buried in the earth’, according to the Oxford English Dictionary. The term can also refer to long-dead organisms that can be burned for energy. What is the term? SHOW ANSWER Answer : Fossil fuels I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 2. X (10 letters) is the highest rank of coal. Hard and brittle, it is often referred to as ‘hard coal’, containing a high percentage of fixed carbon and a low percentage of volatile matter. Y (7 letters) or ‘brown coal’ is the lowest grade coal with the least concentration of carbon. It has high moisture content and is mainly used in electricity generation. Identify X and Y. SHOW ANSWER Answer : X - Anthracite, Y - Lignite I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 3. The National Grid is the high-voltage electricity transmission network in India, and is one of the largest operational synchronous grids in the world. However, two Indian territories are not connected to the National Grid. There is no single power grid for these territories owing to their geography and topography, including separation over great distances. Identify the territories. SHOW ANSWER Answer : Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 4. This 2012 Bollywood film, featuring Richa Chadda and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, among others, revolves around the coal mafia of Dhanbad, and the power struggles, politics and vengeance between three crime families. Name the movie. SHOW ANSWER Answer : Gangs of Wasseypur I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 5. This set of natural gas pipelines in Europe runs under the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany. It includes two pipelines running from Vyborg, near Finland, and the two pipelines running from Ust-Luga, near Estonia. The projects have been staunchly opposed by several nations due to concerns that the pipelines would increase Russia’s influence in Europe. Name the pipelines project. SHOW ANSWER Answer : Nord Stream I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 6. Which of the following countries was not among the five founding members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries in 1906? Iran, Iraq, Venezuela, UAE, Saudi Arabia. SHOW ANSWER Answer : UAE I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 7. Natural gas can emerge from the ground and cause eternal fires. In ancient Greece, the gas flames near ancient Lycia did not die by day or night, contributing to the legend of a popular fire-breathing creature. Identify the mythical creature. SHOW ANSWER Answer : Chimaera I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION Daily Quiz | Coal Miners’ Day YOU SCORED YOU SCORED 0/7 RETAKE THE QUIZ



