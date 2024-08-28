Correcting rumours can reduce support for vigilantes

Badrinathan, Sumitra, Simon Chauchard & Niloufer Siddiqui (2024). Misinformation and Support for Vigilantism: An Experiment in India and Pakistan, American Political Science Review (2024) 1-19.

Vigilante violence against minorities has been growing in recent years, especially in South Asia. It is well documented that such violence is often preceded by misinformation. In India, for instance, allegations of ‘love jihad’ or false rumours of cow meat transportation have culminated in public lynchings. Yet empirical studies on the link between misinformation and vigilante violence are scarce. This paper seeks to plug this gap by posing a critical question: if misinformation is an essential component of the circumstances leading to vigilante violence, then “can reducing the credibility of rumours via corrections decrease support for vigilante violence?”

The experiment

The study is based on simultaneous in-person experiments in India’s Uttar Pradesh and Pakistan’s Punjab province. The experiment consisted of making respondents — numbering 1,500 in Pakistan and 1,800 in India — listen “to a series of professionally produced newscasts describing acts of vigilantism modelled on real incidents.”

In India, the sample was limited to Hindu respondents since the victims of vigilantism were largely Muslim. In Pakistan, “the large majority of the sample belonged to the majority Sunni sect of Islam”. While the ‘out-group’ (minority) in India was Muslim, in Pakistan, it was non-Muslims. “In both countries,” the authors write, “we see that citizens trust their in-group (majority) to a much larger extent than the out-group”. This remains an important factor in the power of rumours to incite vigilante violence. For the purpose of this study, rumours are understood as “statements that lack specific standards of evidence” and are a subcategory of misinformation.

In the experiment, respondents were provided three vignette scenarios, each describing a vigilante act. In India, the vignettes detailed vigilante acts in response to three alleged crimes: forced interfaith marriage or ‘love jihad’, cow meat transportation, and a conspiracy that Muslims were deliberately spreading COVID-19. In Pakistan, the alleged crimes were “sharing blasphemous speech online, burning the Quran, and tearing down religious posters.”

The vignettes were delivered to respondents via audio clips which they listened to using headphones. Each respondent listened to all three vignette scenarios consecutively. But each vignette contained “a number of randomly varied attributes that we hypothesised might affect support for vigilantism.” These variables included varying the credibility of the rumours via corrections (the ‘treatment’ or manipulation of the experiment), how state police reacted to the vigilantism, and whether political elites condemned the violence.

Each vignette, delivered like a newscast, started by describing an act of vigilante violence, and followed it up with additional information based on the different variables being tested by the researchers. In the treatment condition, the respondents were provided “corrective information stating that investigative reporting found the rumour to be baseless.” For instance, after describing the vigilante violence and the rumour that preceded it — say, that a Muslim man had abducted a Hindu woman — the newscaster would add a segment detailing investigative reporting by different media platforms establishing that “mob violence took place because of false information.” In the ‘control’ group, no such information was provided.

The experiment was also designed to test the impact of two other variables deemed critical for support of vigilantism: state positionality and elite rhetoric. The state positionality attribute was varied at three levels: police investigates the crime/sides with vigilantes, police prosecutes vigilantes/sides with mob, or no information was provided about the police’s reaction to vigilantism. The elite rhetoric attribute had two levels: an elite message (treatment) and no message (control). In India, the elite message used was a real tweet by Prime Minister Narendra Modi telling citizens that “killing people in the name of Gau Bhakti is not acceptable”, while in Pakistan it was a message from former Prime Minister Imran Khan condemning vigilante violence over the tearing down of religious posters.

The results

The experiment yielded three major findings. Firstly, the authors found that corrections on average significantly reduce support for vigilantism, even in polarised settings. In India, corrections shifted public opinion by 8%-10% and in Pakistan, by 17%-19%. Second, this reduction in support for vigilantism post-correction occurred “regardless of respondents’ prior attitudes towards out-groups” (the minority group at the receiving end of vigilante violence). Third, the behaviour of the state did not systematically shape support for vigilante violence. In neither India nor in Pakistan did respondents decrease their support for vigilante acts “when given information that police authorities investigated victims or arrested vigilantes.”

There were also intriguing differences between India and Pakistan with regard to the effect of corrections. For instance, corrections did not alter support for vigilantism “for the most salient type of crime in this context — beef smuggling rumours in India.” The authors interpret this as indicating a “limited efficacy of corrections in shifting attitudes more overtly linked to partisanship”. Another difference was with regard to the impact of elite messaging — “it reduced support for vigilantism in Pakistan, but it did not move attitudes in India with regard to cow transportation rumours.” The authors note that this is a surprising finding as “scholarship on public opinion has repeatedly demonstrated that elite rhetoric is influential in altering opinion and that elites have the capacity to set public discourse and agenda.”

Broadly, the paper situates its findings amid the framework developed by the scholarship on vigilantism as well as the literature on ethnic conflict and riots in South Asia. Traditional scholarship sees vigilante violence as a distinct form of collective punishment, perpetrated ostensibly “to maintain law and order” in response to a perceived crime. The role of the state is a key factor in this approach, as a state’s explicit or tacit ethnocentric policy could facilitate, and be buttressed by, vigilantism, defined as “extralegal prevention, investigation, or punishment of offenses.”

Vigilantism research has tended to group together identity-based forms of vigilantism — which target members of “social out-groups”, whether ethnic, racial or religious — with vigilantism that addresses petty crimes and may not necessarily be targeted at specific communities. The authors argue that while these two forms of “extralegal violence have much in common, violence which takes place explicitly on the basis of religious sensibilities, notions of ethnic or racial superiority, or in relation to majoritarian norms is likely to be distinct in both its causes and consequences.”

This experiment and its findings, concerned specifically with identity-based vigilantism, point to the criticality of interventions aimed at correcting rumours in real time. “Because rumours are distinct from other forms of misinformation — they tend to ‘materialise suddenly’ — their correction necessitates distinct strategies,” the paper notes.

The role of the state

The study also casts interesting sidelights on the role of state institutions in preventing collective violence, and the relationship between democracy and the rule of law. As the authors note, “our surveys find greater willingness to support vigilantism among our Indian sample and a smaller effect of corrections relative to Pakistan, suggesting that the existence of ostensibly democratic institutions may not have a straightforward relationship to extralegal violence.”

Having underscored the centrality of curbing misinformation to combat vigilantism, the paper concludes by flagging the need for further research on the “psychological and systemic mechanisms — such as perceptions of the legitimacy of vigilantism, the role of religious appeals, or the role of agency and status — through which correcting misinformation may affect support for vigilantism.”

