Cancel culture: speaking truth to power or a form of mob vigilantism?

In June 2020, author J.K. Rowling posted some controversial tweets about the transgender community. There was a swift and fierce backlash against her online, especially from trans activists and fans of Harry Potter. Rowling was then promptly “cancelled”. The number of calls online to stop buying her books has only grown since then, as the author has refused to change her stance. However, Rowling herself has said in interviews that she does not consider herself “cancelled,” as her book sales have only shot up since the controversy erupted.

Understanding the phenomenon

‘Cancel culture’ is a widely used contemporary term, but without a clear-cut definition. Broadly, when any perceived wrong, whether from two minutes ago or half a century ago, suddenly comes under scrutiny from a group of people online and results in public shaming, censorship, loss of friends and connections or even a job, it means that the person who has aired such a view has been “cancelled.” Demanding accountability from people holding such problematic views is central to cancel culture.

Those who are “cancelled” for not ascribing to a particular view or value or norm are often public figures such as Rowling. However, we are also increasingly seeing online mob attacks on those without power. For instance, in May 2020, a woman, Amy Cooper, was walking her dog in Central Park in New York when she ran into a Black man and birdwatcher, Christian Cooper. Christian asked Amy to put her dog on leash, as was the rule in Central Park. When she refused, he tried to give the dog a treat. Amy panicked, called the police, and complained that an African-American man was threatening her. Christian recorded this on video, a part of which went viral. The public backlash for calling the police on a Black man for no reason resulted in Amy getting fired from her job at an investment company. Later, Christian said in an interview that even though what Amy did was racist, she did not deserve to get laid off. His opinion, however, did not really matter: their inter-personal interaction in the park had, through the virality of the video, become a matter of scrutiny for society as a whole. Therefore, what a group of people believed was the right consequence to her actions took precedence over what Christian himself thought.

It is also significant that this incident happened at the same time as the death of George Floyd, when emotions were high on social media.

Proponents and opponents

For many people, such swift collective action has come to signify a form of social justice. The idea of cancel culture began as a tool for marginalised communities to assert their values and norms against public figures who continued to cling on to power despite wrongdoing. Since changing the inherent structural inequality of society itself is not possible for such communities, cancel culture emerged as a way to change public sentiment. Proponents of cancel culture believe that people with enormous power and clout (such as Rowling) cannot be made to get away with statements or acts that affect individuals and communities who do not enjoy such power (such as trans people).

However, many also believe that cancel culture is no longer about speaking truth to power and has become an online form of vicious mob intimidation. They believe that it first and foremost affects free speech. Second, as the goalposts of cancel culture keep changing, individuals and organisations are selectively targeted and face different degrees of outrage. While some are made to feel embarrassed for a while, others are at risk of losing their careers. Also, instead of focusing on those who discriminate against others or propagate injustice of some kind, cancel culture has become a way of shaming anyone who does not agree perfectly with a view that a person or group holds.

Third, cancel culture often signifies the lack of ability to forgive and move on. The views that people held 20 years ago may not necessarily be the views that they hold today. Fourth, cancel culture has the tendency to club all kinds of people together — a common man who did something wrong has, thanks to social media activism, sometimes been “cancelled” in the same way that a politician making a hate speech has been “cancelled.” And finally, cancel culture has led to people being constantly aggravated and frustrated with each other. They can’t seem to move beyond that, to actually initiate change of the kind they actually want to see, for public sentiment is constantly changing.

Former U.S. President Barack Obama referred to cancel culture once saying, “This idea of purity and you’re never compromised... you should get over that quickly.” In a letter published in Harper’s Magazine in 2020, a group of public figures including Margaret Atwood, David Brooks, Noam Chomsky, Francis Fukuyama, Atul Gawande, Gloria Steinem and Rowling wrote a public letter expressing concern about the trend but without referring to the term ‘cancel culture’. They said: “The democratic inclusion that we want can be achieved only if we speak out against the intolerant climate that has set in on all sides. The free exchange of information and ideas, the lifeblood of a liberal society, is daily becoming more constricted. While we have come to expect this on the radical right, censoriousness is also spreading more widely in our culture: an intolerance of opposing views, a vogue for public shaming and ostracism, and the tendency to dissolve complex policy issues in a blinding moral certainty.”

Predictably, this letter garnered criticism, with many defenders of ‘cancel culture’ saying it is simply a way of demanding accountability for statements and actions, and that the very same people who wrote this letter are perhaps afraid of their powers being increasingly questioned and their statements coming under scrutiny.

Conservatives in the U.S. have now latched onto the term ‘cancel culture’ as a cudgel to use against liberals whenever they face political adversity. Former President Donald Trump even called it a form of “totalitarianism.” While cancel culture began as a way to correct power imbalances, it is also now being used by those holding positions of power against those it intended to help.

A nebulous term

Thus, today, the meaning of cancel culture may change depending on who you ask. For some, it is a form of harassment, for some a form of justice; for some a consequence of public misdemeanour; for some a form of mob vigilantism; for some a way to demand accountability and for some an act of censorship.

The truth is that it could be any of these. It often depends on your political prism, background, and importantly, the case at hand.