A second quiz on Indian heritage and biodiversity as part of celebrating 75 years of independence

Questions (abridged) and Answers to the previous day’s daily quiz: 1. This World Heritage site of India is of mixed type. Ans: The Khangchendzonga National Park. It is a mix of cultural and natural and is located in Sikkim
2. The day when the first stamp of Independent India was issued. Ans: November 21, 1947. It shows the Indian Flag with the slogan, Jai Hind on the top right-hand corner
3. The four types of coin denominations issued in 2004, 2007, 2011 and 2019 by the RBI. Ans: Unity in diversity Series, Hasta Mudra Series, Series with the Rupee Symbol, Grain Series. The latest commemorative coin series was in 2019 which featured the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre
4. This is a GI-tagged card game that is often associated with Persia and India. Ans: Ganjifa cards of Mysore. The first GI-tagged product from India was Darjeeling tea.
5. This is a serpentine dragon god associated Manipur. Ans: Pakhangba from Meitei mythology
Visual: Identify this flower. Ans: Rafflesia, Sundaland
1 He is an American-Indian herpetologist and founder of the Madras Snake Park. He used his Whitley Award to found the Agumbe Rainforest Research Station in Karnataka. Who is he? What was his focus of research in the Agumbe Rainforest?
2 Some bird species have gone extinct in recent times. Some of them include Rhodonessa caryophyllaceae and Ophrysia superciliosa. Name these species. A species of warbler, Acrocephalus orinus, known earlier from a single specimen collected in Himachal Pradesh was rediscovered after 139 years. Who collected this single specimen? Where was it rediscovered?
3 On the occasion of the 74th Independence Day, the Indian Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change announced a project to boost the conservation of this species. Name the project and the species. According to Indian mythology and folklore, this deity is associated with this species. Name the deity as well.
4 The Archaeological Survey of India made a momentous discovery in 1896. This was discovered by Alois Anton Führer. What was the discovery? The discovery also confirmed a historical fact. What was it?
5 This UNESCO heritage site has the oldest-known rock art in India. The story behind the name of the site has its roots in the Mahabharata. It was declared a world heritage site by UNESCO in 2003. Name the site. The site also contains a fossil of an extinct basal animal that lived during the late Ediacaran period. Name the animal.