A second quiz on Indian heritage and biodiversity as part of celebrating 75 years of independence

Please send in your answers to the dailyquiz@thehindu.co.in

Questions (abridged) and Answers to the previous day’s daily quiz: 1. This World Heritage site of India is of mixed type. Ans: The Khangchendzonga National Park. It is a mix of cultural and natural and is located in Sikkim

2. The day when the first stamp of Independent India was issued. Ans: November 21, 1947. It shows the Indian Flag with the slogan, Jai Hind on the top right-hand corner

3. The four types of coin denominations issued in 2004, 2007, 2011 and 2019 by the RBI. Ans: Unity in diversity Series, Hasta Mudra Series, Series with the Rupee Symbol, Grain Series. The latest commemorative coin series was in 2019 which featured the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre

4. This is a GI-tagged card game that is often associated with Persia and India. Ans: Ganjifa cards of Mysore. The first GI-tagged product from India was Darjeeling tea.

5. This is a serpentine dragon god associated Manipur. Ans: Pakhangba from Meitei mythology

Visual: Identify this flower. Ans: Rafflesia, Sundaland

Early Birds: Ravindra Kumar Sahu| Vijayalakshmi. G