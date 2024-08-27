GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Safe spaces: How safe are public places for women?

A collection of opinion articles from The Hindu that delves deep into safety of women in public spaces

Published - August 27, 2024 03:25 pm IST

The brutal rape and murder of a woman doctor in Kolkata has once again brought the tough choice before the women - safety or freedom.

The case has also brought to light how emerging answers to the issue of health-worker safety continue to remain reflexive and simplistic, and could show an incomplete understanding of the malady beneath.

At a time when the nation was in shock of a gruesome crime in Kolkata, considered one of the ‘safest cities’, two kindergarten girlchildren were sexually abused in Badlapur in Maharashtra. While the criminal justice systems are being made more stringent over a period of time, and the governments and even the Prime Minister’s Independence Day speech mentioned crimes against women should be investigated without any delay, are investigating agencies doing their job thoroughly?

In this series of five opinion articles we delve deep into the safety of women in public places.

Collection - 5 stories

Students protests against the Kolkata rape. File
Premium
Rethinking violence in healthcare
Aatmika Nair,Uma Gupta,Anoushka Arora,Shirish Rao,Siddhesh Zadey
“Reclaim the Night” protest march in Kolkata. File
Premium
Reclaiming streets is not enough
Aravind Unni, Deeksha
R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital junior doctors during their sit-in protest against the rape and murder of a trainee doctor, in Kolkata, on August 26, 2024.
Premium
A proper probe alone can ensure timely justice
Rakesh Kumar Goswami
‘In the absence of adequate structural protection by the state and the society, the onus of one’s safety often falls on women themselves’ 
Premium
The heavy shackles of fear and vigilance
Faiza Nasir
A rally in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh
Premium
Crime, health-worker safety and a self-examination
Soham D. Bhaduri

