Safe spaces: How safe are public places for women?

The brutal rape and murder of a woman doctor in Kolkata has once again brought the tough choice before the women - safety or freedom.

The case has also brought to light how emerging answers to the issue of health-worker safety continue to remain reflexive and simplistic, and could show an incomplete understanding of the malady beneath.

At a time when the nation was in shock of a gruesome crime in Kolkata, considered one of the ‘safest cities’, two kindergarten girlchildren were sexually abused in Badlapur in Maharashtra. While the criminal justice systems are being made more stringent over a period of time, and the governments and even the Prime Minister’s Independence Day speech mentioned crimes against women should be investigated without any delay, are investigating agencies doing their job thoroughly?

In this series of five opinion articles we delve deep into the safety of women in public places.