  The Package

Ponniyin Selvan | A book, a movie, and the mighty Cholas

A collection of articles from The Hindu on Ponniyin Selvan 1 movie

K. Deepalakshmi
October 15, 2022 10:58 IST

The poster of Mani Ratnam's 'Ponniyin Selvan'

Tamil writer Kalki Krishnamurthy’s trailblazing historic novel Ponniyin Selvan, written in the fifties, has been adapted into a two-part movie by filmmaker Maniratnam. Ponniyin Selvan 1 or PS-1 has rekindled interest on the Chola dynasty, the ancient Tamil rulers, their contribution in South Indian history, the famous Thanjavur Big Temple, and Tamil culture.

It was not devoid of any controversies. Ponniyin Selvan 1 rekindled the debate on books versus cinema, whether a movie adaptation can do justice to the book, or why are filmmakers reluctant to adapt literary classics. Flimmaker Vetrimaaran’s remark that Cholas were not Hindus and there is an alleged attempt to ursurp Tamils’ history triggered a row that even fuelled the North vs South debate.

Nevertheless, the legacy of the mighty Cholas will remain a landmark in the history.

Director Mani Ratnam on his latest project ‘Ponniyin Selvan’ 

In This Package
Books
The grandeur of the Chola Empire, one of the longest ruling dynasties in South India 
Tamil Nadu
Ponniyin Selvan-1 could’ve helped remove anti-Chola perception among sections of Sinhalese: writer
History & Culture
Cholas in focus: 12th century war poem ‘Kalingathu Parani’ celebrates the dynasty’s exploits against the Kalinga kingdom
History & Culture
The boatwoman of Ponniyin Selvan-1
History & Culture
Why everyone is talking about the Big Temple 
Tamil Nadu
Director Vetrimaaran’s take on Hindu religion in Chola period sparks row
Movies
Lighting up ‘Ponniyin Selvan’ characters the Ravi Varman way
Movies
Why Mani Ratnam’s ‘Ponniyin Selvan: 1’ doesn’t disappoint fans of Kalki’s novel
Movies
Mani Ratnam’s ‘Ponniyin Selvan: 1’ takes on the ‘book vs movie’ debate 
Books
How Kalki penned Ponniyin Selvan dipping into archival books in an old steel trunk
Movies
Mani Ratnam: ‘Ponniyin Selvan’ offered huge scope to me as a filmmaker
Movies
Dressing up the characters of ‘Ponniyin Selvan’: How Eka Lakhani and Pratiksha Prashant cracked it
Movies
20 years of Trisha: How life comes full circle with Kundavai and ‘Ponniyin Selvan’
Movies
‘Ponniyin Selvan 1’: Karthi, Jayam Ravi dissect their characters of Vanthiyathevan and Arunmozhi Varman
Tamil Nadu
The real and fiction in ‘Ponniyin Selvan’
Tamil Nadu
Kalki’s epic lends prominence to this location
Tamil Nadu
A 12th Century fort’s untapped potential for tourism
Tamil Nadu
A glorious capital of the Cholas lost to time
History & Culture
The unkown side of Raja Raja, the protagonist of Ponniyin Selvan: I
Movies
‘Ponniyin Selvan 2.0’: Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus is a tipping point to take the Tamil classic to different generations
Movies
Sobhita Dhulipala: Moved me to see Mani Ratnam bring ‘Ponniyin Selvan’ to life
Books
Kalki Krishnamurthy: His Life and Times — more than just a biography

