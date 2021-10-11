  • The Package

Nobel Prizes 2021

The announcement of Nobel Prizes 2021 began on October 6 and ended on October 11 with the final award, the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences.

File photo of Nobel Prize medal.

This year’s Nobel Prize for Physiology or Medicine — awarded to the researchers, David Julius and Ardem Patapoutian from the University of California, San Francisco and Scripps Research in La Jolla, California, respectively — recognises their seminal work in identifying the gene and understanding the mechanism through which our body perceives temperature and pressure.

The Nobel Prize for Chemistry is for an efficient, “precise, cheap, fast and environmentally friendly” way to develop new molecules using a simple yet novel concept of catalysis — asymmetric organocatalysis. It was awarded to German scientist Benjamin List of the Max Planck Institute and Scotland-born scientist David W.C. MacMillan of Princeton University who independently developed the new way of catalysis in 2000.

The 2021 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine was jointly awarded to David Julius, 66, at the University of California, San Francisco, and Ardem Patapoutian, 54, at Scripps Research, La Jolla, California, “for their discoveries of receptors for temperature and touch”.

Added to this, two journalists won the Nobel Peace Prize for defending freedom of expression. It was awarded on October 8, to journalists Maria Ressa of the Philippines and Dmitry Muratov of Russia.

