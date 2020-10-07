Nobel Prizes 2020

The 2020 Nobel Prizes kicked off on October 5 with the naming of winners in the field of physiology and medicine.

The 2020 Nobel Prizes kicked off on October 5 with the naming of winners in the field of physiology and medicine. The prestigious award comes with a gold medal and prize money of 10 million Swedish kronor (over $1,118,000), courtesy of a bequest left 124 years ago by the prize’s creator, Swedish inventor Alfred Nobel. The amount was increased recently to adjust for inflation.

On October 7, Emmanuelle Charpentier of France and Jennifer Doudna of the U.S. created history by winning the Chemistry Nobel — the first time a Nobel science prize has gone to a women-only team.