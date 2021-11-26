  • The Package

National Family Health Survey: An assessment on India's health and social development indicators

The recent National Family Health Survey confirms signs of a demographic shift in India.   | Photo Credit: K. Pichumani

The National Family Health Survey is a periodic exercise conducted in a representative sample of households throughout India to gauge the health and social development indicators in the country.  This year, over six lakh households across the country were surveyed for this exercise.

The complete results of the NFHS-5 were made public on November 24, 2021. The NFHS-4 was released in 2014-15 and the latest, which captured population health indicators in 2017-19, was delayed due to the pandemic.

In This Package
Comments
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
In This Package
T.N. posits higher figure for sex ratio at birth
National Family Health Survey says women outnumber men
T.N. ahead in reproductive, child health
More hospital births, but limited gains in childhood nutrition: National Family Health Survey-5
Nearly 18 lakh children in India severely malnourished: Centre
Data | Where does India stand on the global hunger index?
Fertility rates of Hindus and Muslims converging: study
TRENDING TODAY