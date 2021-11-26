National Family Health Survey: An assessment on India's health and social development indicators

The National Family Health Survey is a periodic exercise conducted in a representative sample of households throughout India to gauge the health and social development indicators in the country. This year, over six lakh households across the country were surveyed for this exercise.

The complete results of the NFHS-5 were made public on November 24, 2021. The NFHS-4 was released in 2014-15 and the latest, which captured population health indicators in 2017-19, was delayed due to the pandemic.