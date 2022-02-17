  • The Package

LIC’s road to the IPO

The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) filed its draft red herring prospectus on Sunday, February 13, 2022, to kick-start the initial public offering (IPO) process. Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey said that 31.6 crore shares are on offer representing 5% of the government’s equity in the firm.

The conclusion of the LIC’s share sale through an IPO by March 31, is critical for the government to achieve its disinvestment target for this year, even after it was pared down from ₹1.75 lakh crore to ₹78,000 crore.

In This Package
Markets Explained | The amendment that helped LIC’s embedded value Saptaparno Ghosh
Business LIC policyholders need to update PAN details by February 28 to participate in IPO PTI
EXPLAINER Markets LIC’s road to the IPO Prashanth Perumal
 The government will sell over 31 crore equity shares of LIC. File
Industry LIC readies for stock market debut; Government to offload 5% stake
The embedded value will help establish the market valuation of LIC and determine how much money the government raises in the flotation. File
Industry ‘LIC’s embedded value set at over ₹5 trillion’
Photo used for representational purpose only.
Markets Government urges SEBI to fast track LIC IPO
A bird flies past a logo of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) at one of its offices in New Delhi, India September 14, 2021. Picture taken September 14, 2021. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
Industry ‘Assets under management by LIC doubled in 2020-21’
File image.
Markets Confident that LIC listing should happen by fourth quarter of this year: CEA Subramanian
In an embarrassing episode, the government has twice revised its offer to attract law firms for the LIC IPO.
Markets Indian law firms reluctant to advise on IPO of insurance giant LIC: sources
A successful LIC IPO will help the government meet this goal.
Industry Govt appoints 10 merchant bankers for managing LIC IPO
Business Goldman Sachs, J P Morgan Chase among 10 merchant bankers to manage LIC IPO
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, center, with junior Finance Minister Anurag Thakur, center left, leave finance ministry for the parliament house to present annual federal budget, in New Delhi, on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021.
Budget 2022 Budget 2021 | LIC IPO to be completed in 2021-22, says Nirmala Sitharaman
