Delhi violence | In times of distress, humanity shines

A petrol pump set on fire by rioters at Bhajanpura, in northeast Delhi.

A petrol pump set on fire by rioters at Bhajanpura, in northeast Delhi.   | Photo Credit: Bibek Chettri

As violence ravaged localities in northeast Delhi over the last week, neighbours and friends stepped up to help those who were persecuted by mobs rampaging through the streets. Here are the stories where humanity took the upper hand.

Scared, 4 families take shelter in friend’s house
Delhi violence: Rehman refuses to leave Ram alone in city
Delhi violence: Hindu teen recounts how Muslim neighbours stood guard for him
Delhi violence | In darkness, a ray of humanity
Delhi govt to provide books, uniforms to schoolchildren who lost them in violence
Delhi violence: Kejriwal announces Rs 10 lakh compensation for deceased’s family; lists out peace initiatives
Gurdwaras open door to victims of violence
