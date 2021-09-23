Society

New office-bearers take charge at YWCA Trivandrum

From the candle lighting ceremony of YWCA Trivandrum   | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

New office-bearers of YWCA Trivandrum, which is 104 years old, took charge at a candle-lighting ceremony held the other day in the city. It has been a tradition of YWCA to hold the ceremony wherein the outgoing president hands over a lighted candle to the new president.

The new office-bearers are Mariam Gibu Abraham (president), Jaikumari Rajenesh and Jolly Job (both vice-presidents), Sheeba Varghese (treasurer) and Sajini Varghese Oommen (recording secretary), says a press release issued by the Association.

The statement also says that the Association has distributed nearly 1,000 notices with masks in various colonies in the city to spread awareness about COVID-19 vaccination. It associated with SP Well Fort hospital in the vaccination campaign. The Association has started a book lending library for children at its welfare centre at Vazhayila and gave away notebooks and stationery items to children in poor homes.

It was on August 16, 1917, that a few Christian women, headed by Victoria Mathew, a school teacher, met at the VJT Hall [now Ayyankali Hall] and started YWCA Trivandrum.


Printable version | Sep 23, 2021

