“It’s all relative!” I exclaimed, flush from an exhilarating auto ride.

“All relatives, you mean,” grumbled my husband, having just returned from a family function, wearing an expression only an overdose of relatives can give.

“No, no, I meant what I said,” I reiterated. “It’s all relative, how you look at something.”

When you are on the road, your perspective of the traffic scene depends upon your mode of locomotion. Bus drivers are furious with smaller vehicles that try to overtake, honking persistently. They respond by unleashing black exhaust fumes on them. Two-wheelers keep the drivers of cars and buses on their toes, or, rather, prompt them to keep their toes on the brakes with their remarkable ability to vroom in out of nowhere and from any side before zooming away.

As if that doesn’t test the skill and patience of drivers of four-wheelers, the auto, spluttering with joyous belief in its ability to nuzzle its way forward if it can manage to get its nose into a millimetre of free space, succeeds in doing just that, to the angry waving of fists. The road reverberates with the sound of screeching brakes and a flood of unprintable words, but the auto driver, an opportunist, memorises these words for future use and chortles while continuing to hurtle ahead at full throttle.

Never forget the timid pedestrian caught on the road that throbs with vehicular life. Vehicles have made him a persona non grata but he has to survive while crossing the road and succeeds by holding his hand out, a neat signal commanding exasperated drivers to stop as he nips nimbly across.

One thing is clear, everyone on the road is in a mad hurry. So when you are riding a monster bus that honks, speeds and bullies its way to its destination, you are elated. You relish the thrilling ride on a two-wheeler that breaks rules to beat time. As a pedestrian, you savour the feeling of one-upmanship when you force the bustling traffic to stop as you sprint across. But it’s the auto that offers you all these experiences simultaneously.

I hired an auto the other day while returning from a friend’s place and with guests expected at home, I urged the auto driver to hurry along – not the safest of instructions to give. Elated, he revved up the engine. The auto charged forward and plunged straight into a pot hole. I almost hit the roof and was transported to my school see-saw days, tossed up and down as the driver negotiated the cratered road as if it were a velvet surface.

I braced myself for the ride of a lifetime, gripped the bar tight and watched, fascinated, as the driver overtook vehicles from left, right and centre with cavalier ease. Finding ingenious ways to get around traffic, we bounced along at breakneck speed to join the almost stationary line of vehicles on the main road. Traffic was being diverted and he braked abruptly, sending my face crashing onto the bar.

“Trouble ahead!” he announced, smacking his lips at the challenge in store while I passed my tongue over my lips to check if they were bruised. “Not to worry, we’ll take another route.” I craned my neck to see what the ‘trouble’ was. I sighted an unruly crowd in the middle of the road holding placards and banners or just raising their hands as they repeated the slogans shouted by the hoarse-voiced leader. A posse of policemen, wielding lathis and carrying protective cane shields, watched warily from the side.

“They have nothing better to do,” the driver scoffed and demonstrated the better things he was capable of. He managed, as if by magic, to reverse the auto that was jammed tightly between vehicles, scratched past two cars, sent a sneaky scooter wobbling off the road and scared a pedestrian into a ditch. The three-wheeler whizzed across the road and raced down a narrow lane even as angry drivers braked and yelled. We went into vague lanes and unknown side streets, up and down wrong ends of one-way roads, breaking rules and inviting non-stop curses all the way, re-connecting finally with the main road. Zipping past vehicles of all sizes with rash alacrity, the auto shuddered to a halt in front of my gate. It was one invigorating ride. I slurred my thanks to the driver through swollen lips and had just begun describing the journey to my husband when the doorbell rang. He got the door and returned to announce, “Now it is all relatives.”

A fortnightly column by the city-based writer, academician and author of the Butterfingers series (khyrubutter@yahoo.com)