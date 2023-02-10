Young singles campaign for politically aligned love on dating apps

February 10, 2023 11:02 am | Updated 11:02 am IST

Are you looking for a match? Try swiping in the opposite direction of your political views.

With apps now being the most common way to date, filtering through people has become an increasingly easy, and necessary process. While basic filters (height, age, location, sexual orientation) exist, many apps have also added the option to show political alignment. Bumble and Hinge both have specific options where users can list their political affiliations. Tinder allows you to add specific interests to your profile, where people can choose political alignments or other causes. For many singles, this indicator helps them decide whether to swipe left or right.

“My goal was to be with someone I’m comfortable with and can hook-up with. Now it’s more towards wanting a relationship,” says Aastha (25), who currently uses Hinge in Delhi. She adds, however, that she’s “not too hopeful” about finding an ideal match, given how challenging the dating scene is, even with — or perhaps because of — the apps.

The influence apps have on how people date has left many singles jaded and wary of signing up, with fewer expectations of finding love. Tinder, which launched in India in 2014, quickly became associated with flings and casual sex. The other main-players, Bumble and Hinge, have tried to shield themselves from that reputation. Bumble markets itself as an app that gives power to women, since women have to send the first message. Hinge’s tagline is that it’s “designed to be deleted,” ideally because you have found someone to be in a relationship with, and not out of frustration.

But it does make settling for something that isn’t necessarily ideal, the default option. Most of the people The Hindu spoke to said that while they weren’t looking for anything in particular, they were all open to exploring something more meaningful than a hook-up, if they met the right person.

“Hook-up culture is great, but it’s very mindless. Western culture is hyper sexualised and we are just mindlessly consuming that, so we think, hooking-up is awesome,” says Chennai-based Hinge and Bumble user Varun (24). “Hooking-up is awesome, I love it. But I’m doing it with purpose,” he says, adding that he tries to maintain healthy communication with the people he is involved with.

Still, even if she is seeing someone casually, Aastha says having similar political views is essential, though every bio cannot be taken at face value. “If they say they are liberal, they are centrist. If they say they are centrist, they are moderate. If they say moderate, they are conservative. And if they say conservative, they are fascist.” Nevetheless, she says that besides the pictures on a profile, political views are one of the top attributes she considers.

Delhi based Saptarshi (24), agrees. Although he says he used apps to “kill time,” he adds that not having similar political views with his matches is a dealbreaker. Even if it’s casual, he says, “I still need to talk to them, right?”

Although Sejal (25) in Gurgaon, who identifies as bisexual, says that she is not very politically opinionated, she adds, “I know what I would and would not support. I don’t want to get into a conversation that is probably not going to lead anywhere, except unpleasantness.”

Bumble’s India Communications director Samarpita Samaddar says, “People are being more mindful of what they are looking for in a partner and more intentional about dating on their own terms”. This includes giving increased importance to political beliefs. In a 2021 survey commissioned by Bumble and conducted by YouGov, 46% of respondents claimed they will not date someone whose political views were not aligned with theirs.

According to Papri Dev, senior director, APAC Communications Lead at Tinder Inc, the findings of Tinder’s Year in Swipe report, revealed that 75% of singles were looking for a match who was respectful or invested in social issues.

Among Indian Tinder users, so many had LGBTQIA+, the environment, mental health, Ukraine, and feminism in their bios last year, that they all rank in the top five local issues. Over one third of young adult daters in a recent survey said that matching with someone who cares about the environment is very important to them.

Though these apps tend to create an illusion of endless choice, with the stack constantly refreshing, users say that finding someone they find attractive is already fairly difficult. Filtering through political views does make the pool smaller, but for those who value political alignment, that is something they are okay with.

“I didn’t know somebody’s political affiliation, and by the end of the date, I realised that our political inclinations didn’t match,” recounts Mayank (26). “So, the date ended slightly abruptly and despite the other person’s attempts to have another date, I didn’t pursue it.”

Beyond listing one’s political affiliation, some users are more explicit about it in their bios. In a dropdown menu option, one user lists “talk Marxism for hours” as an activity to do together. Another lists “political ideologies” as an option of topics for matches to chat about.

For Varun, politics isn’t something he actively considers. “I see a lot of women being more politically inclined. But the guys I know, none of them really care. I’m not [going to] look away from my perspective.”

Aastha says her match’s political views affect how safe she feels with them. “Most women that go on dates are not telling their parents about it. Unless they have a good friend group, they’re on their own. The way society has become, in terms of inclusion and tolerance, you don’t want to get caught on the wrong side of the city with whoever you’re with, because you don’t know who is going to try to do some moral policing.”

Not everyone brings their political opinions to dinner. Bangalore-based Bumble and Hinge user Vinanth (24), says he prefers not to bring it up in conversations. “I respect a person’s ideology and beliefs, but when they start saying you should do, I will start being passive aggressive, super sarcastic, and then it’s an all-out war,” he says. “I don’t want to be told by a random person on the Internet what I should do. None of these conversations go well, and either they will unmatch or I will unmatch.”

According to Kaehalee Shinde, a Pune-based psychotherapist whose expertise includes interpersonal relational work, given how difficult it is to meet people organically, and having to deal with relentless rejection on apps, political views are not really considered at the initial stages. However, she says opposing views does become an issue. “It’s not just about [political] parties. It comes down to ideologies, and belief systems.”

“If the differences are minor, where I believe that rich people should be taxed more and the other person doesn’t believe that, that’s fine,” says Mayank. “But if the disagreement is more foundational, where somebody believes LGBTQIA+ people shouldn’t be allowed to get married, that’s a dealbreaker.”

“How many of us, who haven’t studied Political Science, know what left is, what right is, what left-aligned is? We don’t really understand those things,” says Kaehalee. Instead, she says that discussing current events and understanding the different ways your partner feels about the issue, is a better way to understand their personal political belief system, rather than one associated with a party.

For Archana (24), who identifies as pansexual, political views, especially when it comes to LGBT issues, is essential. However, she says what people say is not always what they believe. When she used the apps in college in Mumbai, people would have the hammer and sickle on their profiles, but in reality, their politics were “nowhere close — it’s just for the optics.”

Most of those interviewed say that politics has been an issue that they have seen become more important to them, or something that comes up more often now — although some of them attribute that to growing up and leaving the college dating pool.

“A discussion on politics is becoming increasingly common in metropoles,” says Dr Vijay Nagaswami, Chennai-based psychiatrist, relationships consultant and author. “This is largely on account of much greater political awareness and ‘wokeness’ in contemporary life,” he says, adding that although it is more a contemporary phenomenon, it has always existed, for example, “when the Dravidian movement was at its peak and had captured the young public’s imagination throughout Tamil Nadu, there was a perceptible polarisation around political ideology.”

Kaehalee also adds that women are now increasingly vocal about what they believe in and what is important to them, leading to more discussions about politics.

In fact, all of the people interviewed say they are comfortable discussing politics. They are not looking for someone to “blindly agree with them,” but rather, someone who is willing to have an open discussion. Kaehalee says that, “when we don’t feel threatened by other people having different views or different opinions, or a different thought process, it can actually be very healthy.”

Coming into a conversation with a sense of flexibility and openness, and understanding that belief systems do change, can lead to productive discussions surrounding politics. In dating and in life.

Names have been changed to protect privacy