World Photography Day: Exhibitions to showcase some best moments captured by shutterbugs in Visakhapatnam

August 17, 2023 09:20 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST

To mark World Photography Day, two photography exhibitions in Visakhapatnam will showcase the best moments of the city and across the world

Nivedita Ganguly
An award-winning aerial picture of Visakhapatnam that will be displayed at Visakha Museum as part of photo exhibition by Visakha Photojournalist’s Association in Visakhapatnam. | Photo Credit: K R DEEPAK

This weekend, shutterbugs around the world will be sharing their favourite frames across exhibitions and social media platforms. For, August 19 is the annual celebration of the art and science of photography. To mark the occasion, photography exhibitions will be held in Visakhapatnam, a city that has seen burgeoning interest in photography with many clubs and groups coming up.

Visakha Camera Club

A picture shot at Tegalalang in Bali by B K Agrawal of Visakha Camera Club. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

One of the most active photography clubs of the region, Visakha Camera Club (VCC) will be organising a photography exhibition at Hawa Mahal on August 19 and 20. Around 400 photographs of the members will be showcased during the two-day exhibition. The highlights include pictures from the less frequented places of Visakhapatnam and the world, wildlife, landscapes, travel, Nature, portraiture and drone photography. “The exhibition will not only promote the art of photography but it will also be a platform for the photography enthusiasts to interact with the experts and to learn the nuances of photography,” says VCC chairman BK Agrawal.

The exhibition will be inaugurated by Commissioner of Police, CM Trivikrama Varma, on August 18 at 5pm.

Visakha Photojournalist’s Association

Visakha Photojournalist’s Association, a club comprising photographers from leading media houses of the region, will be exhibiting some of the best journalistic pictures clicked in the recent years in a two-day exhibition at Visakha Museum. The exhibition that will be held on August 19 and 20 will showcase some award-winning images depicting Visakhapatnam’s beauty.

More than 250 pictures clicked by 25 photojournalists will be on display. The highlight of the exhibition will be a series of thought-provoking images captured during the pandemic and iconic places of Visakhapatnam and its surroundings. An award-winning picture with the theme ‘Cities of Tomorrow’ organised by the Ministry of Urban Affairs will also be on display.

The exhibition will be inaugurated by GVMC Commissioner CM Saikanth Varma on August 19.

