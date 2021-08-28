Goren Bridge Society

Winning decisions

In Charles Goren’s day, no one would even consider opening one no trump with the South hand. Modern bidding methods after a one no trump opening are so good that today’s experts will open one no trump whenever that seems like a reasonable call.

There were 10 top tricks in today’s deal, assuming no 5-0 split in spades, and two more might come from either hearts or clubs. South decided that clubs offered the best chance.

Preserving a late entry to his hand, South won the opening diamond lead with dummy’s ace and drew trumps in four rounds, shedding his low heart. He led a club to the king, cashed the ace, and led a third round. He had a decision to make when West followed with the 10. He could ruff in dummy and make an overtrick if the clubs were splitting 3-3, but the contract would fail on a 4-2 club split. He would have to use one of his red-suit entries to give the opponents a club trick, opening up that red suit for the opponents.

South decided that his contract was a good one and just making it would be a good score, so he discarded a heart from dummy. West won and led a diamond, but South won in hand, ruffed a club, and returned to his hand with the ace of hearts. The two established club tricks brought his total up to 12.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Goren Bridge
magazine
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 28, 2021 4:33:15 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/society/winning-decisions/article36116703.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY