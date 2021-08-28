Winning decisions

Both vulnerable, South deals

In Charles Goren’s day, no one would even consider opening one no trump with the South hand. Modern bidding methods after a one no trump opening are so good that today’s experts will open one no trump whenever that seems like a reasonable call.

There were 10 top tricks in today’s deal, assuming no 5-0 split in spades, and two more might come from either hearts or clubs. South decided that clubs offered the best chance.

Preserving a late entry to his hand, South won the opening diamond lead with dummy’s ace and drew trumps in four rounds, shedding his low heart. He led a club to the king, cashed the ace, and led a third round. He had a decision to make when West followed with the 10. He could ruff in dummy and make an overtrick if the clubs were splitting 3-3, but the contract would fail on a 4-2 club split. He would have to use one of his red-suit entries to give the opponents a club trick, opening up that red suit for the opponents.

South decided that his contract was a good one and just making it would be a good score, so he discarded a heart from dummy. West won and led a diamond, but South won in hand, ruffed a club, and returned to his hand with the ace of hearts. The two established club tricks brought his total up to 12.