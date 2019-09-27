Why divorcing a frog couple is not the answer to the floods in Madhya Pradesh

I feel I am somehow to blame for this recent tragedy. In July of last year, I wrote a piece called Frog weddings are no guarantee. In my defence, the piece was written with cautionary intent, in a tone similar to the one employed by preceptors like Alok, Arnab or Anupam while addressing their young wards. I bore no ill-will at all towards this poor young amphibian couple. Little did I think then that my innocuous piece would lead to a break-up, which is so against our culture of being together through thick and thin (that is, waist thick and hair thin).

Two frogs that were united in holy matrimony in Bhopal as a gesture to Lord Indra — who is known to keep a keen eye for such periodic petitions from devotees to release celestial waters — are now headed for divorce. Why? Because the situation quickly changed from drought to flood.

While the grand wedding and sangeet of these starry-eyed neobatrachians took place just two months ago, the fast-track divorce is being handled by the good people of Om Shiv Seva Shakti Mandal using two clay frogs as stand-ins for the bride and groom.

If you ask me, the move is a little hasty. Yes, in September, Madhya Pradesh may have received an additional 26% precipitation and sunk like the Sensex, but I think we could have settled this in a slightly more sanskari way.

Floods will come and floods will go. So will droughts. As will economic downturns. We have eminent gurujis who can turn one situation into the other in a flash, and laugh mystically when asked dumb questions. Worst comes to worst, floods can be sent to Pakistan. But the futures of the young shouldn’t be destroyed over such trivial matters.

Who is going to counsel the young groom after the flood waters recede? What will all the frogs who danced, thrusting their little froggie pelvises to Mika’s latest hits at the bachelor party, say about his manhood?

Imagine the crushed dreams of the young groom, barely out of tadpolehood. Riding the bullet train, dharmapatni in tow, watching Achhe Din whiz past through the window; a small home for himself and his blushing bride in a pond in any of the glamorous new start-ups of our soon-to-be five trillion dollar economy; taking his little froglets to Kangana Ranaut’s biopic with Kangana playing herself. Sigh, all gone.

What about the bride? Who will look after her? Did the people who separated these lovebirds spare a thought for this child? Life isn’t easy for a divorced lady-frog, okay? The same lady-frogs who twirled about in ghagra-cholis at the wedding will be the first to blame her. ‘I knew she had no culture,’ they’ll say, ‘did you see her tongue darting out for that big fat fly before her husband was fed?’

Left to me, I’d have suggested a temporary separation and a simple prayaschittam. The young frog bride could have gone to her birth family, and performed a corrective puja. Perhaps made a remedial change in the spelling of her name, or reworked the vaastu of the toilet a little.

As for the boy, he could have used this time to brush up his Hindi. He is Hindi-speaking already, but learning new words that you can teach ignorant Madrasi frogs will always come in handy. A good way to find employment and regain his manhood with his erstwhile boy-frog gang.

All would have been well in a month or two. And we could have all lived happily ever after.

Krishna Shastri Devulapalli is a satirist. He has written four books and edited an anthology.