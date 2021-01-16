Which play?

Declarer will often reach a crossroads in the play of a hand, where he must choose between one play or another. It might seem like a toss-up, but it almost never is. There is usually something to go on.
The ace of spades held the first trick and West continued with the king of spades. South ruffed and cashed the ace and king of trumps. East’s discard was a big disappointment. This would have been an easy one had the trumps split 3-2, with perhaps an overtrick or two coming declarer’s way. South had to decide what to do. Hoping for a 3-3 split in spades, South crossed to dummy with a diamond and ruffed a spade. Had the spades split evenly, South would have discarded a club on the queen of diamonds and another on an established spade.
West, however, over-ruffed the third spade, cashed the queen of hearts, and exited with a diamond. He couldn’t be prevented from taking a trick with the king of clubs for down one.
Could South have done better? Yes! Instead of ruffing a spade when he did, he could have cashed two more diamonds and then ruffed a spade. Regardless of how he defended, West would eventually be forced to lead a club away from his king. Should South have found this play? We think so. West would have been most unlikely to continue with a spade at trick two if he held three of them.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath