For the longest time, there was only one person from whom I’d get a call or a message asking me, without any preamble whatsoever: “Where are you?” Anyone who is not 100% single would know what I’m talking about. Even if all you were doing was vegetating in a moderately severe ITO jam, the tone of the ‘where are you’ somehow insinuated you were enjoying yourself by partaking in something vaguely illicit, if not outright immoral.

It was as if the ‘where are you’ was not an inquisitive but an inquisitorial speech act, imbued with the spirit of an inter-personal UAPA. You were guilty by virtue of the fact that the question had to be asked at all. I’m convinced it is this mundane impulse — your partner (and/or guardian) wanting to know where you are at any given point in time — that has inspired the rise of the surveillance society. Don’t believe me? Think back to how many times you’ve had to share your live location on Saturday nights. It’s not Aadhaar, it’s your other half.

Mails, texts and DMs

But the past few months, Kattabomman has also been calling me at work to ask ‘Where are you?’. He is the only person who calls me on the landline. Though he’s only seven, his sneaky little brain has a cunning logic for not calling on my cell: if I don’t answer, then he would call on my mobile to ask, “Papa, you said you were going to office. I called your office, there was no response. Where are you exactly?”

“You have trained him well,” I told the wife.

“Don’t blame me,” she snorted. “Maybe you just trigger this impulse in people.”

I wonder if she has a point. The past fortnight I’ve been deluged with mails, texts, and DMs asking, ‘Where are you?’. My initial response was, ‘You too?!’. Yes, I know it could only be you, because the texts ended by wishing me an ‘allegedly Happy New Year’.

To answer your question, dear reader, I had taken a short break to undertake tapas, swadhyaya and ishvarapranidhana for the mental and financial well-being of my fellow Bharatvasis. And no, contrary to the rumours swirling around, I haven’t emigrated to Canada. I would have but I flunked my IELTS yet again. How could someone with my level of English not crack it? Don’t ask. I know distinguished professors of English literature who’ve been trying for years, and like me, they too got pummelled in the penultimate round, listening comprehension. It’s impossible to keep up with the aural cascade of factoids: all the street names, phone numbers, and how many dollars and cents Jane had paid Jack for the frappuccino at the Starbucks on Trudeau Square.

Insane paperwork

Of course, your emigration chances improve slightly if, unlike a journalist, you actually possessed a skill useful to society. Like knowing how to repair an AC, build a dining table, or install a western toilet. Had I had Vision 2020, like so many CEOs used to until 2019, I would have become an electrician, carpenter or plumber, and had I done so, today I would be happily enjoying Amrit Kaal in Alberta. Alas, it’s too late for an old dog like me to learn new tricks.

In any case, I don’t think I’ll try the legal route any more; the paperwork is insane. I’ve decided that the next time I’m filled with enough courage (or desperation) to join the multitudes fleeing the Mother of Democracy, I would aim not for the misleadingly named ‘Express Entry Program’ but the ‘donkey route’. It’s also the more scenic route. On the way, you get to see Dubai, Nicaragua, Mexico, and if you’re lucky, even France, the country that gave the world Liberty, Equality and Paris Hilton. Those of you into adventure sports would love the trek across the desert from Mexico to the U.S., or alternately, the challenges of frostbite, hunger and sub-Arctic temperatures as you trudge across the beautiful snowscapes of the Canada-U.S. border.

There’s only one hitch with the donkey route to paradise: it’s expensive, and I can’t afford it unless, by some sort of miracle, an instrument of god transfers ₹15 lakh to my account, not once but four-five times. Well, miracles do happen. Who knows, by this time next year, in answer to the question, ‘Where are you?’ both you and I might be able to answer, ‘Where the mind is without fear and economy is full of jobs’. Just kidding. There are no miracles.

G. Sampath, the author of this satire, is Social Affairs Editor, The Hindu.

