The ultimate showdown: Sathyam cinemas vs Kasi theatre

The world is divided. What could possibly unite people?You guessed right: Sathyam Theatre’s popcorn. If you think I’m exaggerating, walk in and watch people sprinkling generous doses of the theatre’s signature seasoning to their popcorn tub.

For film buffs, the theatre is much more than sour-cream-and-onion-butter-popcorn. It is where most of the city’s millennials came of age. Sathyam is our Cinema Paradiso. Period. Think about it: is there a multiplex in Chennai that is not influenced by Sathyam? It is the ‘Kamalahasan’ of theatres.

It is perhaps the first theatre in Chennai to introduce an ambient fragrance through its air-conditioning system. This was around the time when Boys (2003) released. So, every time you stepped into the theatre, it greeted you with a breezy perfume, reassuring that everything was perfect with the world. It’s like a comforting hug from your mother. Like most loyal fans, I was heartbroken when PVR took over Sathyam. So far, everything — from the dimly lit interiors to the cold coffee — remains the same. Except now, we need to wait at least 20 minutes during interval (courtesy: PVR). To quote The Dark Knight Rises: “The idea was to be a symbol. Batman could be anybody.” Sathyam was and is a symbol. Beat that, if you can.

— When Srivatsan is lonely, he doesn’t go on Tinder. He goes to SPI Cinemas

Okay, what exactly is the point of delicious popcorn if you cannot watch a film before the rest of the world?

Welcome to Ekkaduthangal’s Kasi Theatre. Or Chrompet’s Vettri Theatres, if you’d like. These are where the real action takes place. At as early as 4 am.

If you’re a die-hard Tamil movie fan, Sathyam has unfortunately become passé... only because it cannot, by law, screen early morning shows. And with the rise of social media, what matters isn’t how you watch a film, it is when you watch it.

At Kasi or Vettri, you can jostle with groggy-eyed fans early in the morning to catch a darshan of a Tamil film star. Celebrations outside the theatre start much before the actual show. You will witness a 1000-wala being set off, and the din of the crackers will barely overshadow the incessant sound of the drums/chenda being played on the sidelines. If you’re early enough, you might even catch a paal abhisekam being performed for one of the many cut-outs. Tea shops nearby are where you can overhear thara local dissection — things like “antha fight mass-u” and “antha song romba mokka”.

In theatres like Kasi and Vetri, you can scream your heart out without being judged. It’s where Kodambakkam’s stars truly come alive.

— Wake Srinivasa Ramanujam up early at your own risk. Unless it’s for the release of a new Tamil film