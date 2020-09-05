When a school teacher gave the chief guest a pep talk

Apollonia D'Cruz (first from left in the front row). Photo: Special Arrangement

05 September 2020 21:54 IST

At 77, Apollonia D'Cruz continues to be associated with her school and offer kindly life lessons to her students

That day in 2016 is fresh in my memory.

It was the Independence Day celebrations at St. Joseph’s Anglo Indian Higher Secondary School in Perambur.

It is my alma mater, and I was presiding over the celebrations in my role as the alumni secretary.

Moments before I had to take the floor and give my speech, I felt a familiar flutter in my stomach — of butterflies flying in formation aerobatics much like planes in an air show.

At school, I was an introvert and would turn to jelly when I had to speak in front of a crowd. I never got over that fear of taking the stage.

A few words of encouragement in my ear carried the day for me. It was from our dear Mrs. Lena D'Cruz again, speaking words that instilled confidence in me.

She spoke to me as a coach would: “Focus on the audience, smile and chin up and speak in the mike and get there and deliver the message”.

In that instant, I time-travelled back to school. I was no longer the chief guest at a school, but a student who with her teacher’s help overcame her stage fright.

Apollonia D'Cruz, known as Mrs. Lena D'Cruz, is a teacher who has impacted the lives of many students with her kind advice. I am one of them. Though I did not have the fortune of attending any of the classes she took, she taught me the value of friendship through my many interactions with her.

Her kindness would shine through her interactions with students, and though reticent, I never felt uncomfortable seeking her advice.

She instilled values in me, as she had in many other students of St. Joseph’s Anglo Indian Higher Secondary School.

As a teacher, she was always ready to listen patiently to her students, comfort them when they were going through difficult times, and would always stand firm in what she believes in.

“A good teacher can inspire hope, ignite the imagination and instil a love of learning,” says Brad Henry.

She exemplifies that saying. She is 77 years today, and still reaches out to members of the school community whenever it needs any help.