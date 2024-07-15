Hyderabad’s Lakshmi Samrajyam empowers lives through martial arts

Narra Venkata Ratnam, born blind, harboured a vision for his daughter: to see her become a police officer. As an agriculturist who tirelessly worked in his fields, Ratnam did not allow his challenges to hinder him from leading a normal life. This determination resonated with his daughter, Lakshmi Samrajyam, who shared her father’s dream of joining the police force. Lakshmi’s journey to becoming a notable figure is remarkable, considering she could not fulfil her childhood dream of becoming a police officer. Despite this, she has achieved recognition for her expertise in training police personnel in martial arts through her Rudramadevi Self-Defence Academy.

“My dad always wanted me to become a police officer. He used to make me salute any cop we saw, and he had several friends in the police force. He was liberal and forward-thinking, always motivating us.”

Life influences

Born in Garimenapenta, a small village in the Prakasam district of Andhra Pradesh, Lakshmi describes herself as naïve and timid as a child. “The turning point came when I was in the 10th grade. One of my friends was harassed by a boy, and I was determined that we should learn martial arts not only for our self-defence but also to help others. I knew I had to become stronger.” Lakshmi moved to Ongole for her Intermediate. She found inspiration in actor Vijayashanti ‘s films Neti Bharatam and Kartavyam, which further fueled her desire to become a police officer. “I would have seen a hundred other films, but to this day, those two remain the most impactful and influential for me,” she says.

She began training under Master Ravi at the Dragon School of Martial Arts in Ongole, where she earned her black belt. “While training, I started teaching other students. This helped me earn money and fund my education,” she says. She completed her degree and postgraduate studies from Andhra University.

Despite her rigorous training and dedication, Lakshmi suffered a significant setback — she could not clear the written exam required to become a police officer due to her lack of proficiency in English. However, a meeting with Arvind Rao, a training IG, changed her trajectory. He recognised her passion and skill, leading her to train police officers. “In 1998, I started training police personnel, and it made me feel like I had become a police officer in my own way,” she shares proudly.

Fight against resistance

Lakshmi’s move to Hyderabad in 2004 marked the beginning of a new chapter. She began training policepersons at the Police Academy and Home Guards at Goshamahal Grounds. Initially, schools were reluctant to adopt martial arts training, especially for girls. But her perseverance paid off, and today, martial arts training is compulsory in all Telangana government schools. “In 2014, I officially started Rudrama Devi Academy, inspired by the bravery of Rudrama Devi,” she explains. Despite having to close the rented academy space during the COVID-19 pandemic, she now uses government grounds to train her school students.

Lakshmi’s accomplishments in martial arts have garnered her international accolades, advanced training in Malaysia and Sri Lanka, and consecutive Women’s Day honours.

In Telangana, Lakshmi’s impact extends beyond training police officers. She conducts camps and workshops for Anganwadi teachers and DWCRA women and provides free services for orphans. Her collaboration with SHE Teams (a women safety initiative by the Telangana police) for events and in raising awareness about self-defence in schools and colleges have significantly increased her visibility and influence. “Serving the police department itself is a big thing to me,” she states. She values her role so much that she does not ask SHE Teams for payment upfront, accepting funds only when available.

Looking ahead, Lakshmi dreams of establishing a permanent academy to provide residential training. “I want the Rudrama Devi Academy to continue after me, helping trainees earn a living and train others.”