What Visakhapatnam bakers have in store for Christmas

December 15, 2023 04:23 pm | Updated 04:23 pm IST

The sweet aroma of cinnamon, nutmeg and freshly-baked goodies fill the air, spreading the warmth and joy of Christmas. Amid the season’s bustle, artisanal bakers are crafting more than just confections; they are sculpting edible delights that embody the spirit of the festival. In their busy kitchens, bakers in flour-dusted aprons blend tradition and innovation to create an array of Christmas-themed treats. Here’s a list of some of the goodies for the season:

Bake My Wish

This cosy bakery in Lawsons Bay is a haven for those seeking seasonal indulgence. “Christmas is a time for nostalgia and celebration and sinking into loads of festive bakes,” Sirisha Challa beams as she carefully decorates a batch of cookies shaped as gingerbread houses, reindeer and snowman. “Baking allows me to weave tradition into every bite. It’s more than just making desserts; it’s crafting memories,” she adds.

The macaron cube with layers of macarons sandwiched together is one of her latest Christmas offerings. While cookies in different shapes make for great festive treats, Sirisha has lined up other bakes such as chocolate and Nutella brioche rolls, stuffed curry buns, the good old chocolate cake, carrot cake with cream cheese frosting and zucchini bread.

(To order, call 8106799144)

Breadway

This quaint bakery in Muralinagar experiments with healthy ways to infuse the Christmas spirit into its creations. From fruit cakes made with seasonal fresh fruits to fresh fruit jams and an assortment of cookies, the products have no added colours, flavour enhancing ingredients additives or preservatives. “Festivals are about inclusivity,” says V K Sharat, the co-founder and chef: “It’s important to cater to diverse dietary needs offering a healthy twist without compromising on taste. Everyone deserves a slice of Yuletide happiness.”

Breadway offers almond cookies, hazelnut brownie cookie, checkerboard cookie among other options. The fruit jams come in the flavours of strawberry, pineapple and mixed fruit and are made with whole fruits. “Unlike most commonly available jams that are made with reconstituted fruit or fruit concentrate, we make them with seasonal whole fruits. The fruit cakes are also made of seasonal fresh fruits available on the particular day in the local market.” says Sharat.

(For orders, call 8074145140)

Mushu’s Food Wagon

Bakers are pushing boundaries, crafting customised options, ensuring everyone can savor the delights of the season. Home chef and baker Mushthri Althaf’s plum cake preparations started in the last week of September, when dry fruits and spices were soaked in a heady concoction of rum, orange juice and whisky. “My first batch of plum cakes traveled to Bengaluru in November,” says Mushthri as she gets back to her kitchen to attend to the day’s orders. The spices that go into her plum cakes are brought from her ancestral home in Thrissur. “Every year, I get nutmeg, cinnamon and dry ginger from there. These are key ingredients for rum cake,” says Mushthri. She also caters to orders for eggless plum cakes which have flax seed and almond powder along with brown sugar. This year, Mushthri has dished out a special Christmas lunch menu which includes festive dishes like chicken cutlets, fish moilee and appam, spicy chicken roast, fish curry, pulicheri and other items. Orders can be placed before December 20.

(To place an order, call 7795137999)

Subram Home Bakers

The oven’s been heating up at regular intervals at T V Sukeerthi’s home. Though she joined the home bakers’ tribe about two years ago, her bakes have become popular for their attention to detail and customised solutions. From the quintessential plum and fruit cakes for Christmas season to cookies, cakesicles, cake pops, cinnamon buns, muffins and tea cakes, the orders are coming in. Sukeerthi, who specialises in whole wheat bakes, says: “Improvisation is the key to adding a touch of novelty while keeping traditions alive. As a cake artist, I try to blend the old with the new, infusing novelty into age-old recipes to evoke that timeless sense of joy,” she says. Cookies in Christmas-themed designs in flavours of almond and pista, blueberry and strawberry and cotton candy and bubblegum are neatly spread across her baking space at home as she packs them into goody bags. One of her special offerings is the fruit cake made with dried pineapple, orange and mango pieces and infused with a generous portion of dry fruits.

(For orders, call 7013350774)