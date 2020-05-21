Society

Webinar with classical dancer Malavika Sarukkai and scientist Indira Brunner Chandrasekhar

Malavika and Indira will discuss the multiple aspects of femininity

Indian classical dancer Malavika Sarukkai and scientist Indira Brunner Chandrasekhar will speak about the multiple facets of femininity in a webinar on May 23.

Malavika and Indira will speak as a part of the Women in Art & Culture webinar series organised by The Museum of Art & Photography and Bangalore International Centre. Their discussion will be the third of the four-part series. In the first two episodes, visual artist Pushpamala N and writer Anita Nair spoke, about feminist art and writing about women respectively. Actor and filmmaker Nandita Das will speak on the last part of the series on May 30.

Malavika, a recipient of Padma Shri and the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award, has performed at the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, New York, John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts among other places. Her choreography, solo and group, are renowned. Indira is a scientist, a writer, a literary curator and the founder and principal editor of Out of Print. She is also a part of the Advisory Committee of the International Music and Arts Society in Bengaluru.

The webinar will be from 6 pm to 7.30 pm. You can register for it here.

