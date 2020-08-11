We are all warriors

The fear that we feel is real, yet let us not allow it to overstay in us

Several persons I know have either fallen ill owing to COVID-19 and some I know have suddenly passed on.

This pandemic and news we hear is telling me that the worst moments are going to roost here while all the good stuff seems to be crumbling.

So how and what may I do to get by, to wake up every morning and not feel the dread I have been experiencing?

One thing I am slowly yet surely learning is that overthinking tends to push me into worrying about the worst scenarios.

‘The world is not stopping for my tragedy, it keeps moving and we have to move with it’, so I read somewhere and this is true.

A couple of days ago on a YouTube channel, a gentleman mentioned a gallant officer who died fighting it out alone. His motto was ‘the cavalry is not coming so I better take charge.’

Given all this I am telling myself that I have to shore up from within. I cannot let what is happening around me paralyse me.

We do not have to consider our fears as reminders that we are weak. Let us see them as proof of our keenness to be resilient, only then can we drum up energy and the spirit to combat this foe that is chipping away at our confidence, our roots and our very being.

It is our fear of not being in control that is paralysing us. Fear that we feel is real, let us not fool ourselves, yet let us not allow it to overstay in us. Since we anyway cannot see the future why get excited or worried about it, let it just play itself out.

The only way I will douse fear is by facing it; just as a shadow diminishes in size and disappears as we walk towards it, so will my fear if I so act. Albert Camus the philosopher says, ‘there is winter around me, everything is cold and dying, yet in my heart there is an invincible summer.’

I sincerely hope this resonates with many of us.

The writer is an organisational and behavioural consultant. He can be contacted at ttsrinath@gmail.com