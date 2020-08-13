Society

Watch: these 90-plus year-olds are living it up during lockdown

The COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdowns have brought sudden, overwhelming changes to the lives of the elderly. But some have risen to the challenge and kept themselves active throughout this period.

But these inspiring nonagenarians have been active through lockdown, from helming films to teaching music, between video calls with the grandkids

Let's take a look at what they were upto.

Read more here.

Printable version | Aug 13, 2020

