Watch | Noel Fuller, the last of six generations of railwaymen retires

Noel Fuller comes from an Anglo-Indian family that has been an integral part of the Indian Railways.

Based in Chennai, his family has been associated with the Railways since the first train rolled out of Royapuram in 1856.

Ever since, for generations, members of the family have been employed by the Railways in various capacities. And Mr. Fuller - the last of the Fullers to have worked with the Railways - retired in November last year.

The Anglo-Indian community is synonymous with the Indian Railways. It was entrusted with building the railways, manning, maintaining and operating trains across the country for centuries. They were the backbone of this intricate network that keeps the wheels of the nation moving. Often, generations of Anglo-Indian families found themselves employed in various roles in the Railways — from guards, ticket collectors, foremen, firemen, technicians to loco drivers.

Watch as Mr. Fuller takes us down memory lane.

Read the full story here.