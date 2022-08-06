Watch | IIT-Madras’s Open Air Theatre returns after 2 years

A video on IIT-Madras’s Open Air Theatre

IIT-Madras’s Open Air Theatre, or OAT, was closed for renovation just before the pandemic

Two years on, the theatre has now been reopened for screenings.

So, what is it like to watch a movie inside IIT Madras’s OAT?

The OAT is designed in a manner where people can sit under the stars on a moonlit evening to watch a film. Nothing stops the screening - not even the rains.

Designed after the Roman amphitheatre, the OAT has a seating capacity of 6,000. Its central stage measures 120 feet X 80 feet, sporting a 50-feet-wide, 24-feet-tall screen. The OAT served as the space for Convocation and Institute Day in the earlier days.

