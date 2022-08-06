Watch | IIT-Madras’s Open Air Theatre returns after 2 years
A video on IIT-Madras’s Open Air Theatre
IIT-Madras’s Open Air Theatre, or OAT, was closed for renovation just before the pandemic
Two years on, the theatre has now been reopened for screenings.
So, what is it like to watch a movie inside IIT Madras’s OAT?
The OAT is designed in a manner where people can sit under the stars on a moonlit evening to watch a film. Nothing stops the screening - not even the rains.
Designed after the Roman amphitheatre, the OAT has a seating capacity of 6,000. Its central stage measures 120 feet X 80 feet, sporting a 50-feet-wide, 24-feet-tall screen. The OAT served as the space for Convocation and Institute Day in the earlier days.
What were some of the movies screened here? Read the full story here
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.