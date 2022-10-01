Watch | Cracked walls and mould mark Kirti Mandir

Deepthi Sasidharan October 01, 2022 16:19 IST

Deepthi Sasidharan October 01, 2022 16:19 IST

The Porbandar homes of Mahatma Gandhi and Kasturba Gandhi are fast deteriorating because of lack of upkeep

The Porbandar homes of Mahatma Gandhi and Kasturba Gandhi are fast deteriorating because of lack of upkeep

Today, in the quiet town of Porbandar, Kirti Mandir is the town’s main centre of tourist attraction. But neglect is all around. Managed by the Archaeological Survey of India, the eponymous blue ASI board — stating “the house where the Mahatma Gandhiji was born” — is all that remains of the lofty ideals of the founding members and the town’s citizens. Gandhi’s home has remained closed for over a year, ostensibly for repairs. In both Bapu and Ba’s homes, the precious wall decorations are deteriorating because of mould and lack of upkeep. The homes need desperate professional help and an overall structural conservation re-haul. The museum is a relic of the past, both in need of renewal and attention to artefacts. Read the full story here | Legacy of disrepair: Kirti Mandir



Our code of editorial values