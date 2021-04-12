Watch | Building life-size statues in memory of loved ones

12 April 2021 16:17 IST

A video on the recent trend of building life-size statues in memory of loved ones

Statues have always been a popular fixture across Tamil Nadu. They hold a position of cultural significance considering the number of political leaders and figures of the past, including actors, who have been immortalised in this manner.

Now, sculptors have a new demand. They are busy catering to a surge of requests from people wanting to enshrine their loved ones in the form of statues.

