Society
12 April 2021 16:17 IST
Comments
Watch | Building life-size statues in memory of loved ones
Updated: 12 April 2021 16:17 IST
A video on the recent trend of building life-size statues in memory of loved ones
Statues have always been a popular fixture across Tamil Nadu. They hold a position of cultural significance considering the number of political leaders and figures of the past, including actors, who have been immortalised in this manner.
Now, sculptors have a new demand. They are busy catering to a surge of requests from people wanting to enshrine their loved ones in the form of statues.
Read more here.
More In Madurai Videos Multimedia Society