What the New Auditorium at IITM Research Park has to offer

The success of any event — whether it is a video conference or a live music performance — rests largely on the experience it has to offer.

It helps if the venue is integrated, keeping in mind the three As: accommodation, acoustics and accessibility.

This was what drove IITM Research Park, an independent company that assists start-ups and tech firms with research-based solutions, in launching a grand auditorium — in an effort to provide state-of-the-art facilities for its clients.

Though the auditorium is yet to be formally inaugurated, one of the first visits was by Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he presided over as the chief guest at the 56th Convocation of Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, on September 30.

“The initial idea was to host international conferences, symposiums and events that would invite global participation. Now, we have also decided to include arts and musical performances since these events meet requirements of the auditorium anyway,” says Raj Subramaniam, CTO, Department of Electrical Engineering.

New Auditorium, as it is called, is designed by architect Pradeep Varma and boasts of a massive 8000 sq ft pre-function area, in addition to a multi-level car parking space. The 900-seater auditorium has a partition at each juncture, which can be brought down to 500 or 200, depending on the number of guests.

The entire space, was envisioned to be special needs-friendly — it has a scissor lift platform adjacent to the 1,500 sq ft stage. Since it is located on the seventh floor, it has a separate outdoor space on the terrace where guests can have their cocktail party or late night dinner.

Step into the auditorium and one cannot help but marvel at the the interiors and overall design.

The projection employs 4K technology and has multiple screens for video conferences. There is also an amphitheatre installed next to the auditorium for offbeat, cultural events.

“We are currently looking to host all kinds of events. For instance, if a company wants to have their annual meeting, they can contact us. Of course, external events will have the standard rate, while IITM gets a special price,” he adds.