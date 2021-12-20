Volunteers from a neighbourhood match steps with the law keepers

The traffic on Kutchery Road has thinned down. There is a sense of a neighbourhood winding down. A clutch of residents is out to buck the overpowering lethargy, with their uniform mirroring their intent. On Friday and Saturday, their day is double-layered. It rises from the embers in the late hours. It is a quarter past ten in the night, and there is a lot ahead of them. They are assembled at the E1 Police Station for another Friday of night patrolling.

Members of Station Vigilance Committee (SVC) — Mylapore division, they would fan out into various neighbourhoods, accompnaying patrol teams from seven stations under the Mylapore police jurisdiction. They assist the police personnel in workaday patrolling, a part of which entails flipping through vehicle documents of vehicles and motorists stopped at key signals.

Shankar KS checks the SVC unit’s WhatsApp group to ascertain how many volunteers could be expected to hit the road tonight. Seven have expressed willingness to join the night patrol and therefore, they would be operating in three areas only — Mylapore (around Luz signal), Abhiramapuram and Santhome.

He reveals that SVC Mylapore division has 52 active members with the overall count somewhere around 80.

“Night patrolling work is not for everyone and the older among us might be volunteering for temple work.” SVC volunteers are acclaimed for regulating crowd movement at the annual Panguni festival.

“Annually, as a group, we put in 4,000 to 5,000 man hours, with every volunteer expected to complete at least 15 hours of volunteering every month. This year we have already completed 5,000 man hours and the remaining major interventions required of us have to do Christmas and New Year eve, when we would be out around midnight regulating vehicle movement.”

Usually, the New Year’s eve brings out the bonhomie the SVC volunteers share with the Mylapore police personnel. “Last year, on New Year, after finishing our work, we assembled along with the teams from 7 stations. A cake was cut in a gesture of honour that was extended to our team,” recalls Shankar, adding that SVC has earned remarkable goodwill outside the police circles as well, which is reflected by its standing with personalities associated with Mylapore. K Viswanathan of Mylapore Residents Welfare Association is advisor to SVC Mylapore Division.

The SVC convenor notes that the challenges thrown up by the pandemic have led the SVC volunteers and the police personnel to work more closely.

’In 2020, when S Nelson sir was the ACP, during the first lockdown, they wanted us to distribute groceries and vegetables. Though the funds flowed in, there was a clear dearth of people who could take the grocery and vegetable kits to beneficiaries on time — we filled that void. I selected 15 youngsters from our team for this work. My notion of youngsters includes those in their late 40s — I was 47 at that point in time,” Shankar chuckles. “Every day, in the morning we would head to the station and on the verandah, groceries and vegetables would be laid out. On an average, we would pack 150 to 200 grocery and vegetable kits. For 28 days, we carried out this service. The area behind Citi Centre had reported one of the earliest Coronavirus breakouts, and we worked for a week at that place, distributing kits. None of the team members got Covid-19 during the first wave. During the second wave, some of us did, and we quarantined and recovered. Team members were advised how they should take care of themselves,” says Shankar.

He remarks that SVC volunteers also did more than what was expected of them by roping in a voluntary organisation Chakra Foundation for sponsorship and also passed the hat around among friends and family towards meeting the expenses of procuring vegetables and groceries for a few days.

Voices from the neighbourhood N Balachander: “A neighbour to Shankar KS, I was aware of his volunteering initiative with Station Vigilance Committee. Prior to joining SVC in 2018, I was associated with the activities at the Kapaleeshwarar temple, particularly the festivals. Volunteering with SVC over the last three years has left me with a trove of memories.The most recent one has to do with a case of drunken driving by two youngsters, near Thanithurai Market. Both the youngsters were badly injured but without any threat to the lives. Hitting a speed breaker, they had had a fall. We promptly called for an ambulance, simultaneously called the team from the police and boys’ respective parents. We followed through with the case to find out how the boys were doing in hospital. Another incident was at Pattinapakkam, where the police patrol team we were with had to give a vehicle a chase and bring the occupants to book. SVC volunteers primarily assist the police by looking through the documents — if there is anything suspect, we immediately tell the police and they would detain the vehicle. Inspecting the documents relating to insurance, licence, vehicle RC book and asking the relevant questions — Where are you going? Why are you out travelling at this hour? — are what we routinely do. If there is anything suspicious, we immediately inform the Inspector or SI who would be nearby and they will decide whether to file a case. The police would ask us to be with them, to the maximum extent possible, and advise us against going it alone in the night, for our safety. I am working in a corporate house and Saturday and Sunday are my days off, and after the shift is over on Friday, I go on patrolling work.”

Shankar explains that the profile of the SVC volunteers is impressive. To give an idea, “there is a high-ranking official from the Airport Authority of India; two high-flying chartered accountants; two doctors; a couple of entrepreneurs and someone who has a doctorate in astrology; I have a doctorate in psychology.”

He states that the volunteers leave outside the gates of the police station, any professional pride they may have, and submit themselves unconditionally to the rules binding them.

“Every month, we document our duty hours in digital format and at the end of the month, we take a printout of it signed and sealed by the jurisdictional officer. We do the same at the end of the year.”

Though the volunteers are concentrated in and around the Mylapore region, the call of duty can come from anywhere and they have to respond to it enthusiastically.

“Our SVC may belong to the Mylapore division, but our work is not circumscribed by geography. We have worked in Besant Nagar, Thiruvanmiyur and other places outside the Mylapore area. When the Marudeeswarar temple kumbabishekam happened, being the ACP covering that area, M Visveswaraya sir called, ‘Shankar, bring your team.’ We went.” A noticeable part of their volunteering has to do with the Kapalaeshwarar temple, and this includes attending to protocols relating to temple visits by VIPs.

There are many parallels between the Home Guards and SVCs. Both are geared towards service, assisting the police. There are also striking points of divergence, a remarkable one having to do with remuneration.

While Home Guards have a form of remuneration, SVCs have none.

Shankar explains: “When we go on night duty, I have to quench my thrist myself with water I had brought from home. If we want to have tea — we take turns to buy it for each other. Whenever the team has done something exemplary, we woukd tell the respective ACP about it, and they night issue a certificate of appreciation. That’s about it.”

Just like the Home Guards, SVCs are expected to plunge themselves into new challenges the police force has to respond to.

One does not have to cast around for an illustration. The pandemic has led SVC Mylapore division to step into fresh areas of volunteering, one that entails helping the police personnel run Coronavirus campaigns. Shankar touches upon recent campaigns.

‘On November 28, 2021, SVC volunteers had gone on a tour of the neighbourhood, the traffic police team in tow. Dressed up as Yamadarmaraja and Chitraguptan, the volunteers headed to the Mylapore signal. A stage had been erected at what is popularly called Sangeetha point. We even hopped on a couple of buses, and spoke to the passengers. We took a stroll for 10 to 15 minutes, and using mikes, stressed upon the Coronavirus protocols to be followed. Following this, Gautaman sir who heads the L&O team, sought that the SVC team take out a rally. From his desk, I made a call to a young volunteer in the group who is a part of a Jawa motorcycles club. The next day, we lined up 15 Jawa enthusiasts with their machines. Members of SVC brought around 10 Bullets. Those who had neither Jawa nor Bullet, brought along their 100 cc motorcycles — and I brought my scooter, and we took out a rally. Our programme started at Sangeetha point, did two rounds of the Mada streets — and we would stop and make announcements about masking up, maintaining social distancing, hand-washing and precautions. Besides, as recently as December 12, SVC volunteers, togged in their khaki trousers and white shirt, rode bicycles along with police personnel from seven police stations for a campaign against child abuse and drugs. There were 52 participants. Mylapore DCP Disha Mittal madam flagged off the rally.”

Updates about SVC Mylapore Division’s activities are being shared on the Twitter handle @StationVigilan1