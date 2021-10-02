Voices of a city

A set of podcasts treats the city differently, approaching it from a variety of vantage points, forcing us, at times, to shift our view of a place

What is a city? As I walk or drive around this city I have lived in for many decades, I see it as a multi-layered, many-sided entity; a vague shape on a map, a landscape defined by vestiges of forgotten and persistent histories, the millennial gold rush, and those dramatic boulders that are fast joining the list of things endangered in the anthropocene. And then there is the social, the cultural, the human jigsaw that is the city — the smells and the sounds and turns and edges, all the little things that bother us or bring us joy.

How one sees the city depends, like all things, on where — and who — you are.

Rising up

In the 10-part series, Marine Lines: Mumbai’s Hidden Worlds, from the Suburbs to the Sea, the city reveals itself not just in its high-rises, studios and slums, but in the kilometers of coastline and the sea from which it has risen. Co-created by Ministry of Mumbai’s Magic and DeadAnt Studio, the series has journalist and author Raghu Karnad in conversation with thinkers and doers who are engaged with the city in different ways. My introduction to the podcast was in reverse order, when a friend pointed me to the final episode, featuring Amitav Ghosh and Karnad talking about how to reckon with The Great Derangement, particularly in the wake of the recent cyclone that the city narrowly escaped. Ghosh is as always thoughtful and provocative, and Karnad’s empathetic curiosity allows for an informative and lively interchange. Some of the earlier episodes too focus on biodiversity and sustainability, but Karnad also brings in different aspects of life in Mumbai, including a delightful conversation with Paromita Vohra on public displays of affection and with Ramya Ramnath on how Mumbai’s women have been agents of change.

Finding freedom

Speaking of women in the city, a series from Vaaka Media turns a sharp ear to “the calculated strategies, backdoor negotiations, and often absurd lengths women go to have fun and feel free in their city.” Their podcast, City of Women, walks us down and off the streets of Bengaluru, in the shoes of its women. “When was the last time you felt free?” ask Radhika Vishwanathan and Samyuktha Varma, in the show’s trailer. “Wait... when did you last feel like the city owned you? That annoying feeling of knowing what you want to do... then reconsidering, adjusting to what the city thinks you should do, what society thinks you should do.” Quite apart from the compelling stories they tell, of women finding freedom, fighting control, of negotiating expectations and aspirations, the sophistication of the binaural sound design makes each episode a pleasure to listen to.

Multiple layers

And now, back to the city that I call home. Beyond Charminar, from Suno India, is journalist Yunus Lasania’s passion project. Having started out as an oral history exercise that attempted to tap into the memories and experiences of those who had lived in the erstwhile princely state of Hyderabad, the podcast has explored a variety of themes ranging from the politics of heritage conservation to battles over identity and ownership to language cultures. Currently in its second season, the show pulls together a range of voices that reveal the multiple layers of the city’s social and cultural past, and their relevance to the present.

Each of these podcasts treats the city differently, approaching it from a variety of vantage points and telling its stories in multiple voices, forcing us, at times, to shift our view of a place that may have become a bit too familiar to see, or hear, clearly.

