Bengaluru creative Shubhashree will guide you on how to pause and reflect to prep for 2022

04 January 2022 14:56 IST

Illustrator Shubhashree Sangameswaran shows how visual journaling helps reflect on the year gone by and set a personal planner for this year

Intimidated by what 2022 may hold? Bengaluru-based illustrator and visual artist Shubhashree Sangameswaran is conducting a Visual Journaling workshop titled ‘Looking forward, Looking back.’ Also an author of books (Everyday Eco-warrior and (Im)perfectly Zero Waste (co-authored with Srini Swaminathan) that teach us to manage our trash, Shubhashree says visual journaling is simply a form of reflection using words and images.

She adds that even someone who cannot draw or paint can get into visual journaling. She explains, “In fact, you need not know how to sketch or paint for visual journaling or not drawn anything since childhood. One can just draw, paint, simply cut and paste images from magazines, use hand-lettering, or even basic doodling. ”

The two-day virtual workshop (from January 7 to 9) that will be held over Google Meet will be on two themes: Looking forward and Looking back, as the workshop title suggests.

“Day one is all about looking back, i.e reflecting on things that matter to the person. It could be a memorable meal, an achievement one is proud of, or what I was and what I am today. Such pointers will be given to the participants on both days. The idea is to slow down and use art as a tool to think,” explains Shubhashree.

The illustrator’s only advice to participants is to leave perfection at the door; artists should consider this as an invitation to show up and play. “In a world where we’re constantly consuming content, wouldn’t it be wonderful to slow down and create just for ourselves?”