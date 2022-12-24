Visakhapatnam’s oldest choir group of St John’s Parish rings in the Yuletide spirit

December 24, 2022 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST

It is a balmy evening in Visakhapatnam as a group of 39 choristers, in the age group of 19 to 61, gather for their final rehearsal at the St Paul’s Church in Siripuram. They are the city’s oldest choir group of St John’s Parish comprising St Paul’s Church in Siripuram and St John’s Church at One Town area near Old Post Office. The group recently held its annual programme, ringing in Yuletide cheer.

The members line up in colour coordinated attire: women in neatly-pleated cream and pink sarees and men in formal white shirts and dark trousers. Hectic work schedules do not come in the way of the choristers squeezing in time to practice carols. The weekly choir practices for Christmas carol service usually begins in mid-August and from November, the group meets twice a week.

Bits of history Established in 1838, St Paul’s Church is one of the oldest churches in Visakhapatnam and was built by British officers residing in Waltair back then. G H Bell was the consulting engineer and Reverend Shortland constructed it. St John’s Church was designed and built by Sir Arthur Thomas Cotton in 1844 and consecrated in 1846. (As told by Edward Paul, member of Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage, Visakhapatnam Chapter)

Rakesh Anand, who has been a part of this choir since 1987, recalls how his grandmother and mother, who were members too, drew him to music and singing. “I grew up in Soldierpet in the early 1970s and my grandparents and parents went to St John’s Church. There was always music playing at home and my parents had a huge collection of gramophone vinyl records,” he says. Several Anglo-Indian families lived in the locality and every home blared out popular western numbers of The Beatles, ABBA, Boney M and Elvis Presley during this time of the year. Gradually, Rakesh started attending carol practices.

The earliest record of the choir of St John’s Parish performing dates back to 1848. Since then, it has been performing almost uninterruptedly except during the period of the Spanish flu, the two World Wars and the recent pandemic when they had an online carol service. Since its inception, the choir (at that time had mostly British soldiers and their family members) has comprised the four parts in any choir – sopranos and altos (for the women) and tenors and basses (for the men).

St. John’s Church had a grand pipe organ that was the only accompaniment for the choir. Its bellows were hand-operated initially and later, motorised. The group jazzed up carol singing by introducing electronic instruments. “It was in the mid-1980s that an electronic keyboard was purchased and used in church services and also for the choir. Sometimes, a special carol would have added instruments like drums and guitars,” recalls Rakesh.

Back then, the choir of St John’s Church was the only English choir in Vizagapatam as the town was known then. “English-speaking Christian families gathered every Christmas for an evening of carols in St John’s Church which was at the centre the town then,” says 75-year-old Vasanth Thompson, who used to be a member of the choir. According to him, the choir performed both during the day and at times in the light of fire torches inside the church.

He says the process of joining the choir was straightforward – meet the choir conductor who would then ask the individual to sing a song or two to first understand the voice quality and then decide which of the SATB (soprano, alto, tenor, bass) voices the individual could join. Over the years, the choir has waxed and waned – at times dropping to a mere 20 members. There were some able conductors that included Romola Bennett, Reverend Keith Everett, Manoraj Sumanam and Reverend Reginald Gordon.

The choir conductor always chose the carols for that year. The repertoire consisted of popular carols written by western poets and music composed by well-known composers, including George Frederic Handel, John Francis Wade, Felix Mendelssohn, Franz Xaver Gruber and John Gardner. Of late, to cater to the Telugu-speaking congregation, a few carols in Telugu have been included.

