Visakhapatnam’s first thrift store seeks create an ecosystem to benefit the disadvantaged

05 February 2022 11:35 IST

Vastra Bank is Visakhapatnam’s first thrift store of gently-used utility products and apparels

Donation boxes are at a corner. Rows of tops in different sizes are lined up at a section. Beside this are saris of different textiles and colours. Farzana Begum and Vinay Sehgal patiently flip through the rows of apparels, ensuring every category is properly displayed. They are the founders of Vastra Bank, Visakhapatnam’s first thrift store, a social concept fast catching up in India. The store opened its doors last month. The main objective behind this social enterprise is to collect gently-used clothes and household utility products and provide them at a cheaper price for the financially backward communities.“We began by door-to-door collection of products from donors in December and started segregating them depending on the categories and sizes. However, we saw some of the products donated were soiled or torn and could not be used further. So to streamline the process we now ensure that all products are washed and ironed before they are donated,” says Farzana, who is a fitness trainer.

Soon, the donations started pouring in from remote corners of the city. “We were surprised to see the kind of response. We received many branded tops and shirts and expensive silk saris. There were occasions when we received designer ethnic wear that was not worn even once,” says Farzana. The majority of the products at Vastra Bank are priced within ₹ 150. “So you will find bright silk saris for ₹ 150 or a dupatta for ₹ 10,” adds Farzana. In less than a month since its launch, Vastra Bank has seen over 50 donors and a steady stream of buyers. “We have seen many repeat buyers who come in after their first purchase and even college students,” says Farzana.

The proceeds from the sale of Vastra’s collections are used to support two organisations — Government Special Children’s Home and Observation Home for Girls (besides Visakha Valley School) and Swadhar Home, a government-run orphanage at Pineapple Colony. “We support them for their personal needs like groceries, stationery, sanitary napkins, clothes and also help in organising story-telling sessions and training in English speaking skills at these two places,” says Farzana. What Vastra Bank seeks to do is create an ecosystem which will benefit the disadvantaged. “Our objective is to bring about a change in people by educating them on donating, recycling and reusing. We have been overwhelmed by the response from donors and have also seen people from other cities couriering apparels and accessories to Vastra Bank,” says Farzana.. If you have any gently-used clothes which you haven’t worn for a while and perhaps never will here’s a place where you can donate.

Vastra Bank is located opposite Sri Sai Residency, D.No: 9-13-45, VIP Road, Visakhapatnam. For more details, reach out to 85006 36198 or 7338698707.