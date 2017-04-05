I am... Vimal Kumar

Occupation: Watermelon slush vendor

Good morning madam! Feeling warm? Would you like a glass of watermelon slush? It’s a great way to beat the heat. I hope it is sweet enough for you. The drink is ₹10 per glass. You can leave the glass tumbler on the table.

This wayside stall at Kowdiar is two weeks old; I run this place. The crushed watermelon you see in that plastic bucket is from one large watermelon.

The slush is nothing but watermelon cubes mixed with sugar and crushed ice. Sometimes, I add a squeeze of lime to the slush for added flavour. Extra ice is added as per customer request. The stall is open from 10 am till until the slush is sold out. It’s usually over by 2 pm. No, I don’t refill the slush.

See that lottery stand over there under that tree? I work there for a paltry sum. This juice stall is a way for me to supplement my income. Right now, sales are good. I manage to earn about ₹1,000 a day. Most of my customers are passersby on two wheelers. They find the drink refreshing. Although the weather is becoming unbearable, even for me, I am hoping it lasts longer. Once the monsoon arrives, there will be no demand for my drink.

How old would you say I am? 70? I am actually 52 years old. Time has not treated me kindly and it shows on my face. I am also diabetic and am on insulin.

I am a former student of SMV High School. I studied till class seven. Although I wasn’t a good student, I wasn’t a bad one either. Circumstances at home forced me to drop out. I did various odd jobs to help run the household.

My father, Appu Pillai, a daily wages labourer passed away when I was 21 years old. As the responsibility of looking after my mother and younger sisters fell upon my shoulder, I started driving an autorickshaw. My day would start at 7 am after a light breakfast and end at 7.30 pm. Lunch was often skipped as I had to save that money too. Dinner was also a meagre affair. With the little I earned from driving the autorickshaw, I managed to get my younger sisters married into good families.

I quit driving the autorickshaw when I had to undergo a hernia operation two years ago and started assisting at the lottery stand after recuperating from it. Although I work hard for a living, I am yet unable to save up for a house of my own.

My wife, Bindu, and children, Shiva Shanker and Shiva Lekshmi, and I live in a rented house in Peyad. Both my kids are still in school. The elder is in class seven and the younger in class five. Right now, both of them are enjoying their summer holidays watching television. No, I don’t join them after work in front of the television, unless it’s to watch the news bulletin. I dislike watching the serials the rest of my family is hooked on.

Although I would like to see my children become an engineer or a doctor like most parents, where’s the money? The money I make is just enough to make ends meet.

Although I won’t push them to study, I want them to have a good education, have good steady jobs. I will not rest until I see them well settled in life.

As told to Liza George

A weekly column on men and women who make Thiruvananthapuram what it is