How Vidya Rajput, the transgender rights activist from Chhattisgarh, became beautiful

December 29, 2023 04:25 pm | Updated 04:25 pm IST

Vidya Rajput, 47, is a one woman diversity and inclusion storm. She goes from malls to business parks in search of jobs for the transgender community. Three months ago, she tried the car showrooms near her office. At two or three places, she was stopped at the gate. At one showroom, someone hurriedly came out and intercepted her before she could enter. She knows some people laugh, their faces asking each other, ‘Why is she here?’.

They don’t want Rajput anywhere near their business establishments. They don’t know that she’s influenced policy through her membership on the Chhattisgarh government’s Trans Welfare Board; that she’s the president of a community organisation in capital Raipur; and that she was just appointed to the National Council for Transgender Persons. They may not care that she’s won multiple awards, including the first Kamla Bhasin award, named after the leading feminist who passed away in 2021, or that she recently travelled to the U.S. on a transgender empowerment programme.

Their fear and reluctance only drive Rajput to do more. “When people look at me oddly and stop me, the fire within me grows and I’m inspired to try harder,” she says.

Acceptance first

Many of them do hear her pitch to hire transgender employees.“I tell them why the community needs jobs. They are separated from their families and have no financial support. I share details of their education, their skills, their experience,” she says. “I show them photographs and stories of people who are already employed and talk to them about diversity and inclusion.”

Rajput’s transformation, from a boy who hid from a world where acceptance was unthinkable, to a confident woman who marches into the Central Secretariat in Delhi, armed with copies of the 2019 transgender law, the 2014 Supreme Court guidelines on transgender rights, and the written details of what she is asking for, is nothing short of miraculous. Now one of the country’s leading transgender rights activists, Rajput has pushed companies such as BALCO (Bharat Aluminium Company), Vedanta and Tata Steel, and public institutions such as the police and State department offices to hire transgender employees.

“None of those who joined the police have quit their jobs,” she says. It’s an indicator that the sensitisation programmes she runs to train the police may have increased acceptance. Rajput says she can’t get enough of watching a transgender police officer at work — in a rare position of power. “Watching those who weren’t even regarded as human in charge of enforcing discipline makes my chest swell,” she says.

It’s thanks to the advocacy efforts of people such as Rajput that Khelo India, India’s flagship programme for grassroots sports development, includes transgender athletes. Transgender artists are now recognised by the culture ministry. In Chhattisgarh, some textbooks have chapters on transgender history. Training modules in the State show teachers not to judge or tag transgender children and instead, to protect their childhood.

The year Raipur held its first pride march — 2019 — was when Rajput organised a wedding for 15 transgender women. It was her way of saying love should be a universal right. “Everything I’ve done, I’ve done for love,” she says. Her lifelong loneliness and need for acceptance, she says, has driven this fight to find love and humanity within families, with partners, and in society. She has found love and acceptance too, with her partner Dev. “I feel sukoon (peace),” she says. “Someone is waiting for me.”

Weight of expectations

The youngest of six siblings, Rajput was harassed mercilessly, even physically assaulted. “Are you a girl or a boy? Show us,” schoolmates wanted to know. For years, she couldn’t reconcile her biological male identity with her firm inner belief that she was a woman. “I stopped going out and talking to people. Even at home, if I did any housework, they would keep berating me: mard bano. Be a man.” It was the 1990s, digital India was still a faraway dream, and Hindi movies only showed singing and dancing hijras.

It was only at 21, in Raipur, working at the front office of a small hotel, 200 km from the village where she grew up, that she finally met other members of the transgender community. “I knew that once I revealed my true self, I wouldn’t be able to go back to being a man,” she says. Soon, she was dressing like a woman and no longer hiding. “My old life fell away, many people stopped talking to me. But I was ready for it,” she says.

Rajput learnt that HIV was a big problem in the community. She understood that nobody loved or accepted transgender people. “I realised that I wanted to unite my community and demand basic rights for us,” she says, adding that she began her activist career at the Chhattisgarh State Aids Control Society. “People joined me, and kept joining me,” she adds. “I got confidence and became beautiful. And I never looked back.”

The author is a Bengaluru-based journalist and the co-founder of India Love Project on Instagram.