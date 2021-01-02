Vagrant at estuary near ECR

For a couple of weeks, eBirders from Chennai have been heading to Yedaiyanthittu Estuary to study an unexpected visitor — a Grey-tailed Tattler. Previous data about this bird points to Pulicat lake

Everyone hates a prating tattler. Even two tattlers do not expend any love between them. The lone and striking exception is when tattlers are togged in feathers, wear a tail with a cinder-grey shade to it and keep bobbing it.

A tattler of this description having showed up, two weeks ago, small bands of birders, particularly eBirders from Chennai, flocked to Yedaiyanthittu Estuary off East Coast Road, and a short jog from the Alampara Fort.

It was a Grey-tailed Tattler holding court at this estuarine system. While migrating , Grey-tailed Tattlers are not expected to find themselves an Indian address. They are not even expected to soar the Indian skies, as they take the East Asian-Australasian Skyway from their breeding grounds in north-eastern Siberia to make the winter trip either to south-east Asia or Australia. This Grey-tailed Tattler is a vagrant, and previous data of such vagrancy in this region comes from Pulicat Lake.

Previous data

On September 30, 2017, Sivakumar Shanmugasundaram and Sundaravel Palanivelu spotted one, and later discussed the sighting and the characteristics of the bird, as seen in the field, in Indian Birds, edition dated 15 December, 2017. The paper mentions subsequent sightings of the same vagrant Grey-tailed Tattler in Pulicat the same wintering season by other birds. Besides, they chronicle how birder Arun Prasad retrospectively discovered that he had photographed a vagrant Grey-tailed Tattler — probably the same bird — the previous wintering season, on September 18, 2016, at Pulicat Lake. Noticing photos of the Grey-tailed Tattler from Pulicat posted by birders in 2017, Arun had refreshed his album of bird photos, and found a Grey-tailed Tattler parked as an “unnamed bird”.

The sighting

Rama Neelamegam and Vikas Madhav Nagarajan headed to Yedaiyanthittu Estuary on December 23, 2020, after reports of the sighting of a vagrant Grey-tailed Tattler there had surfaced, first in the “FB Ask IDs of Indian Birds Group”, and later on eBird. Aneesh Pandian and Praveen Pandian had separately documented the sighting, dated December 15, 2020, on eBird. On December 24, Subramanian Sankar recorded the sighting on eBird, as he had made the trip along with other birders. He would make another trip on December 27 to study the bird more closely.

Striking pointers

The Grey-tailed Tattler has a bearing similar to the Common Redshank, and is known to hang out with it. Both Rama and Sankar report that there were Redshanks around during their respective visits.

“It is a matched blend of the Greenshank and Redshank,” says Rama.

With their orangish legs and organish shade towards the base of its beak, the Redshank is unlikely to be confused with a Grey-tailed Tattler. The Tattler has yellowish legs.

Put a juvenile Redshank in the picture, and things can get hazy, Sankar points out. In that case, the easy differentiator would be the Grey-tailed Tattler’s tail, which Sankar calls “charcoal kind of grey”.

Both Vikas Madhav Rangarajan and Sankar see the loral stripe worn by the Gret-tailed Tattler as a standout feature, as it is strikingly prominent.

“The Redshank’s neck is elongated, but the Tattler’s is short in comparison. The latter is a squat bird,” says Sankar.

Behaviour highlights

Vikas points out that one instinctively knows that this one (the Grey-tailed Tattler) is different from most other coastal birds. “After all, it is a tringa, and has the same energy. There is constant head-bobbing and slight tail-bobbing. The whole bird keeps moving. It is an energetic bird: It is in fact hyper-energetic,” says Vikas, who is an eBird reviewer.

‘Let us have an eye out for eastern flyway zone birds’ The East Asian-Australasian Flyway may have something to do with India’s East Coast that is much more significant than birders have assumed so far.

Birds associated with this eastern flyway zone, which they wing through on their way to their wintering grounds in south-east Asia, are increasingly seen in areas off India’s East Coast as a vagrant, and sometimes more than that.

The Long-toed Stint is sighted as a rarity every wintering season. And the Eastern Yellow Wagtail seems to be very much in our midst, every winter.

Says eBird reviewer Vikas Madhav Nagarajan: “Now, we are getting more of the Eastern Yellow Wagtail, an Eastern zone flyway bird. In December alone, I sighted ten of them in Chennai. Long-toed Stint is also more of an Eastern zone flyway bird.

This shows that on our Eastern coastal section, we will have to keep an eye out for all Eastern flyway birds. South-east Asia is the wintering grounds for the Eastern Yellow Wagtail. However, going by the frequency with which they are sighted here, it seems to have inked parts of India into its itinerary.”

“When we saw it there, the bird was always around a couple of Western Reef Egrets, one of intermediate and the other of darker shade. The Western Reef Egrets were actively feeding, and one got a sense that the Grey-tailed Tattler was moving wherever these birds were moving,” says Sankar. Referring to this behaviour, Vikas states that the reason for it is best known to the bird.

So now, on the East-Coast region, two areas have been marked for Grey-tailed Tattler. Rama says that the Grey-tailed Tattler sighted at Yedaiyanthittu Estuary is probably the same bird that had been seen at Pulicat Lake. Or, it is a different bird, but had been missed earlier because Yedaiyanthittu Estuary is underbirded.

Sankar states that the bird is still around the estuary and he plans one more trip for a deeper study of the vagrant.

(‘Migrant Watch’ is a column about birds that visit Chennai during winter)