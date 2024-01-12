ADVERTISEMENT

Uttar Pradesh: Madhava temples to be restored
January 12, 2024 04:53 pm | Updated 05:04 pm IST

12 Madhava temples and the Bade Hanuman temple in Prayagraj will be restored among other development projects for ₹2,500 crore, ahead of the 2025 Maha Kumbh

Mayank Kumar

Inside the Bade Hanuman temple in Prayagraj. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Besides the mega Ayodhya temple and allied infrastructure projects in Uttar Pradesh, worth more than ₹30,000 crore, and the Kashi, Mathura temples, the State is restoring 12 Madhava temples and the Bade Hanuman temple (in pic) in Prayagraj ahead of the Maha Kumbh of 2025. A 125-km-long ‘spiritual circuit’ for the temples is being developed for devotees.

The project will cost a whopping ₹2,500 crore and will include the beautification and rejuvenation of temples with landscaped pathways, footpaths, wall paintings, grand entrances and lighting. To accommodate a large number of devotees, a prayer hall, based on the concept of an open-air theatre, will be constructed at the temple.

CONNECT WITH US