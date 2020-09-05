Using what you know

Most players would open the West hand one diamond. Some players, however, like to have a four-card suit when they open one diamond, and they will open one club instead when they have this precise distribution. ACBL laws required, until recently, that such players announce that their opening “may be short.” They might have any number of clubs, but they must announce this possibility. A bid of one no trump in the pass-out seat shows 11-14 points and was the correct action by South.

The opening lead made it look like West had, indeed, opened on a twocard suit. That meant that his original distribution was 4-4-3-2.

How could declarer take advantage of that knowledge? He won the opening club lead with his jack and led a spade to dummy’s king. West was sure to have the ace from the auction. He continued with another spade.

West won with his jack and cashed two more spades before exiting with his last club.

South won with his ace and led a club to dummy’s king. West, as expected, showed out and discarded a heart. South now cashed the ace and king of diamonds. He led a third round of diamonds, which West was sure to win. The diamonds were known to be splitting 3-2 with West having three. West was forced to lead a heart away from his king. South let it run to his queen and claimed his contract. Very well played!