Using what you know

Most players would open the West hand one diamond. Some players, however, like to have a four-card suit when they open one diamond, and they will open one club instead when they have this precise distribution. ACBL laws required, until recently, that such players announce that their opening “may be short.” They might have any number of clubs, but they must announce this possibility. A bid of one no trump in the pass-out seat shows 11-14 points and was the correct action by South.
The opening lead made it look like West had, indeed, opened on a twocard suit. That meant that his original distribution was 4-4-3-2.
How could declarer take advantage of that knowledge? He won the opening club lead with his jack and led a spade to dummy’s king. West was sure to have the ace from the auction. He continued with another spade.
West won with his jack and cashed two more spades before exiting with his last club.
South won with his ace and led a club to dummy’s king. West, as expected, showed out and discarded a heart. South now cashed the ace and king of diamonds. He led a third round of diamonds, which West was sure to win. The diamonds were known to be splitting 3-2 with West having three. West was forced to lead a heart away from his king. South let it run to his queen and claimed his contract. Very well played!
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath