Goren Bridge | Society

Unusual play

more-in

North-South vulnerable, East deals

French star Cedric Lorenzini was South, in today’s deal, from a recent tournament in Europe. The auction was interesting. Lorenzini knew a lot about his partner’s hand by the time he made his final bid. North had bid no trump without a real spade stopper, so he probably didn’t have a five-card club suit. Also, North wouldn’t have bid like this with a four-card heart suit. It sounded like North had a balanced hand with good values. Lorenzini was certain that North held at least three diamonds, and might even have four, so he introduced his anaemic diamond suit at the five level.

Lorenzini won the opening spade lead with his ace and had to decide how to play the trump suit. The ace of diamonds was certainly with East for his opening bid, and he might be short in the suit. Declarer couldn’t handle a singleton ace in the East hand, but he could handle a doubleton ace.

At trick two, Lorenzini led the jack of diamonds, intending to run it if West played low. He had to think it over when West covered with the queen, but he stuck to his guns and played low from dummy. He ruffed the spade continuation in his hand and led a low diamond toward the dummy, intending to duck again. Lorenzini quickly changed his mind, of course, when West played the 10. That took care of the trump suit and he was claiming his contract a heart finesse later. Nicely played!

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Society
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 23, 2019 5:18:18 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/society/unusual-play/article30049257.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY