Unusual play

French star Cedric Lorenzini was South, in today’s deal, from a recent tournament in Europe. The auction was interesting. Lorenzini knew a lot about his partner’s hand by the time he made his final bid. North had bid no trump without a real spade stopper, so he probably didn’t have a five-card club suit. Also, North wouldn’t have bid like this with a four-card heart suit. It sounded like North had a balanced hand with good values. Lorenzini was certain that North held at least three diamonds, and might even have four, so he introduced his anaemic diamond suit at the five level.

Lorenzini won the opening spade lead with his ace and had to decide how to play the trump suit. The ace of diamonds was certainly with East for his opening bid, and he might be short in the suit. Declarer couldn’t handle a singleton ace in the East hand, but he could handle a doubleton ace.

At trick two, Lorenzini led the jack of diamonds, intending to run it if West played low. He had to think it over when West covered with the queen, but he stuck to his guns and played low from dummy. He ruffed the spade continuation in his hand and led a low diamond toward the dummy, intending to duck again. Lorenzini quickly changed his mind, of course, when West played the 10. That took care of the trump suit and he was claiming his contract a heart finesse later. Nicely played!