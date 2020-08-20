Society

Watch | Unique idols for Ganesh Chaturthi

The Hindu Net Desk 20 August 2020 15:25 IST
A video on the new variants of Ganesha idols for this year’s Ganesh Chaturthi

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations are widely popular across India. Ganesha idols are taken out in procession and immersed in waterbodies. But this year, the celebrations will be devoid of the usual colour and fanfare due to the pandemic. Artists are coming up with new variants of the regular idols.

