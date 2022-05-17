- The Package
Understanding Nehru, the visionary
In this essay series on independent India’s first Prime Minister and foremost statesman, Madhavan K. Palat, historian and political commentator, sheds light on Nehru’s ambitious ideas for social, economic and political reforms and the radical and ceaseless change he envisioned
In This Package
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.