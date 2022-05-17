  • The Package

Understanding Nehru, the visionary 

Nehru likened democracy to religion, although organised religion, its priesthoods and dogmas were all anathema to him.

Nehru likened democracy to religion, although organised religion, its priesthoods and dogmas were all anathema to him. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

In This Package
Glimpses of Nehru Society Nehru talked of panchayats as if they were bureaucracies, imagining them as elected civil servants rather than political leaders Madhavan K. Palat
13SMNehru2
Glimpses of Nehru Society Nehru’s socialism was evolutionary, inclusive, and not based on class Madhavan K. Palat
16SMNehru2jpg
Glimpses of Nehru Society Nehru worried that elections always brought out the worst in people Madhavan K. Palat
Tagore and Nehru at Shantiniketan on November 4, 1936.
Society Nehru did not set the natural, experimental and exact sciences in opposition to human sciences
Jawaharlal Nehru addressing a crowd from the balcony of his house in Shimla, circa 1945.
History & Culture Nehru: In the spirit of revolution
Related Topics
magazine
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 17, 2022 4:12:27 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/society/understanding-nehru-the-visionary/article65422557.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY