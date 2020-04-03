Leading Indian photographers unite for Instagram Live workshop series

An elephant bathes in freshly-roused dust. A leopard stretches languidly on a tree. There are many visual treasures that spring to mind at the mention of wildlife photography. Yet more leap up at words like landcape, travel, street, portrait, food or wedding. There is no limit to the kinds of images, moods and truths that can be captured by lens, and distinctions between them aren’t always clear-cut.

While we do not, for the moment, have the luxury to step out and try our hand at them, we can choose to sit back and learn a bit, and marvel at the works of some of India’s best-known photographers while at it. Madras Photo Bloggers has brought together 15 accomplished photographers to tune in from their homes in different cities, for a day-long event wherein they will be interacting, demonstrating and instructing live on Instagram. Srivatsan Sankaran, founder of Madras Photo Bloggers, gives us an introduction to some of the more prominent names in his lineup:

“Sudhir Shivaram is one of the most popular wild life photographers in India. His pictures are noteworthy for their technically sophisticated and evocative character, generating appropriate moods to move viewers,” begins Srivatsan, “He campaigns for wildlife protection around the world, and freely gives his time and images to raise awareness. He also talks about his work and the state of wildlife to young people across the world, hoping to win their commitment to this cause. He was also one of the brand ambassadors of Canon, and the founding member of the non-profit photo sharing site India Nature watch.”

Conservation is clearly a common thread for a number of the wildlife and Nature photographers who are part of this marathon. “Saurabh Desai, Gujarat-based Nature photographer, has now established his own media production house, 50mm Media Productions, and published a coffee table book named Visual Poetries - Fine Art Nature Photography. He has won numerous national and international accolades and has had his work published on platforms like SAEVUS, Sanctuary Asia, National Geographic and Better Photography.

[Chennai-based] Rathika Ramasamy is an Indian wildlife photographer. She has received accolades for her photographs and has been called the ‘first Indian woman to strike an international reputation as a wildlife photographer’,” paraphrases Srivatsan.

It isn’t all about Nature, however. The marathon will also feature popular culinary photographer Ambica Selvam from Bengaluru, documentary photographers Saurabh Chatterjee from Hyderabad and Sanak Roy Choudhury from Kolkata, motorsport photographer Ankit Sharma from Mumbai, and fine art and wedding photographer Saurabh Desai from Vadodara, among others. Needless to say, each niche category requires a particular set of skills, and some technical knowhow to be mastered over time, with practice.

The full lineup Radhika Ramasamy - Wildlife photographer - Chennai

Hari Menon - Travel photographer - Kochi

Sudhir Shivram - Wild Life photographer - Bengaluru

Jassi Oberai - Portrait/Culture photographer - Delhi

Debarshi Duttagupta - Landscape photographer - Kolkata

Ambica Selvam - Culinary photographer - Bengaluru

Ganesh Bagal - Wedding/ Travel photographer - Pune

Mahesh - Vlogger - Coimbatore

Sanak Roy Chaoudry - Documentary photographer - Kolkata

Saurabh Desai - Fine Art photographer /Wedding filmmaker-photographer - Vadodara

Guru Charan - Street photographer - Bengaluru

Saurabh Chatterjee - Travel and documentary photographer - Hyderabad

Neeta Shankar - Wedding photographer - Bengaluru

Ankit Sharma - Motorsport photographer- Mumbai

“We will be discussing their genre, work style, challenges and a few technical tips. It is a mix of both workshop and discussion, and of course, everyone will learn from experts,” says Srivatsan, adding, “The whole idea behind this session is to motivate people to explore their interest, since many aren’t clued in about their field. Beginners will benefit, since it helps to understand their own interests within photography.”

And how will the entire event work? It’s simple, says, Srivatsan, “We have 16 photographers and so there will be 16 sessions. Each photographer will spend half an hour for live interaction, with a five to 10 minutes gap in between sessions. We are doing the whole session live without any break.” The photographers won’t be handling everything alone, he adds: “Three student ambassadors will be hosting the live interactions since it will be helpful for them, and two from my team will be part of hosting as well.”

The advantage of it all being online, of course, is that you don’t have to sit through all of it. “Yes, people can choose to follow one or two sessions according their interests,” signs off Srivatsan.

Pan Indian Photographer’s interaction marathon will be held on April 5, from 9.30 am to 9.30 pm on the Instagram handle @madrasphotoblogs.